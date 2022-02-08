The first signing that Zidane would have asked PSG: CR7

According to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, Zinedine Zidane will become a coach PSG when the current season ends, unless Mauricio Pochettino manages to lead the team to win the UEFA Champions League. A complicated scenario due to the poor performance that the team has shown since the season began.

The French coach is an old wish of the sheikhs, who see him as the ideal leader to manage a squad full of talent and who has the conditions to win all the titles every season. And, in accordance with the decision, they will offer him the ability to sign whatever he wants to be able to put together a team to his liking and would already have his first signing in mind.

The first signing that Zidane would have asked PSG

The same English medium confirmed that Zidane would have informed PSG that the first signing he wants when he becomes the club’s new coach is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is having a difficult time in Manchester and could be close to leaving if the season of the team does not change.

The Frenchman has put the name of the Lusitanian striker on the table because Mbappé’s departure is imminent and he wants to put together a trident together with Messi and Neymar, which would be a dream for all football lovers.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show that he is in a position to be important at the highest level despite his age, but Manchester United is still far from being a team capable of competing for major titles. Several English media confirm that, if the Red Devils do not qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, they will look for an exit to be able to continue playing the most important competition at club level.

PSG is the main candidate to sign him if the aforementioned is confirmed, so the possibility of seeing Cristiano and Messi together in the same team is getting closer.