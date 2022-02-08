The classic VHS tapes with which you can win more than 7,000 euros

If you are that type of person who still has ribbons of VHS in a box at home, you’re in luck, some of them could be worth more than 7 thousand euros. The Sun wanted to delve into the world of eBay buying and selling to find out what price some of the VHS with the most successful films of recent times are being sold for.

To do this, they have searched the “sold” option for any of the titles with the “highest value” filter. Although, they have realized that the VHS that are preserved in its original statethat is, they are unopened, have been purchased from a top price to the tapes that had been used.

The most expensive VHS that has been sold has been Top Gun, the film starring Tom Cruise in 1985. Last November someone bought this relic for $8,200, about €7,200. It was a brand new tape and there were a total of 48 offers to buy it.

Next, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The second installment of the saga was sold at a price of more than €6,600. Like the previous one, the VHS was intact and kept the logo of the Paramount production company.

Among the best-selling films, could not miss starwars. Episode IV, and the first film of the trilogy, called “A new hope” was bought for more than €6,100 on eBay. In the item description, the seller stated that it was a CBS/Fox version and that the condition of the tape was perfect.

Shark It has also found its way onto this list of the most expensive VHS purchased. The Steven Spielberg film sold at auction for nearly 5,000 euroswith the stamped watermark.

To this day, versions of this film are still made, but it would be difficult for them to exceed the price for which the VHS of the original film was sold. the tape of the Ghostbusters of 1985 has cost someone more than €4,800.

The last VHS on this list is the one from Rocky. The film starring Sylvester Stallone has been sold, keeping the factory seal, for almost 5,000 euros. Nearly 30 offers were received by the seller for the 1976 sports drama.

So if you want to try your luck, dust off the relics you have around the house, create an eBay account and start uploading the movies you want to sell, you could win a good amount of money.