The cinema is a dream | Lagenda

The CajaCanarias Foundation will dedicate the cycle of his film library scheduled for this month of February to the artistic work of Lewis Carroll Y Salvador Daliprotagonists of the exhibitions currently open in its cultural spaces in The lagoon Y Santa Cruz of Tenerife, respectively. In this way, the aforementioned capital venue will host on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th, starting at 8:00 p.m., the screening of different film productions inspired by the former or, where appropriate, had the artistic collaboration of the genius of Figueres. Tickets to attend the different sessions, at a single price of three euros, are now on sale through www.cajacanarias.com.

The programming of this cycle of the CajaCanarias Film Library will therefore begin next Monday, February 7, with the screening of the animated film ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (1951), the story of magic and fantasy created by waltdisney in which the young Alice is immersed in the amazing Wonderland and meets extraordinary characters such as Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the frantic White Rabbit. In cartoon format, the production crossed the limits of the children’s audience until it reached the nomination for best film in the prestigious venice festival.

Seven days later, Lewis Carroll’s magnum opus will appear in the projector at the CajaCanarias Cultural Space in Santa Cruz de Tenerife through its most recent film adaptation, made in 2010 by filmmaker Tim Burton and in which Alice (Mia Wasikowska), a 19-year-old girl, goes to a Victorian mansion to attend a high-society party. As she is about to publicly receive a marriage proposal, she runs off after a white rabbit and ends up in Wonderland, a place she had visited ten years earlier, though she no longer remembers. That country was a peaceful kingdom until the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) overthrew her sister, the White Queen (Anne Hathaway), but the creatures that live in it, ready to rebel, hope to have the support of Alicia, who is helped to remember her first visit to the fantastic kingdom.

On February 21, the turn will start to review some of Salvador Dalí’s most outstanding collaborations with different geniuses of the seventh art, beginning with his creative presence on the stages of ‘Remember’ (1945), the unforgettable production of Alfred Hitchcock starring ingrid bergman Y Gregory Peck. Nominated for best film and director at the Oscar awardsthe film is set in the psychiatric center where psychoanalyst Constance Petersen (Ingrid Bergman) works, when Dr. Murchison (Leo G Carroll) announces his retirement from directing, in whose replacement the eminent Dr. and writer Anthony Edwardes will arrive, whom, precisely, Constance admires very much although she does not know him but, on the same day that the young and handsome director (Gregory Peck) is presented to the directors, the psychoanalyst will begin to observe signs of a hidden trauma in the new character.

The February cycle of the CajaCanarias Film Library will come to an end with a double session starring the tandem Buñuel-Daliprolific during the late twenties of the last century and that arises from their encounter in the Student’s residencealong with the main banners of the Generation of 27. In this way, on the 28th, the CajaCanarias Cultural Space in Santa Cruz de Tenerife will host the screening of the short film ‘Un perro andaluz’ (1929), a classic of art and essay cinema, a unique and cult work and considered the first surrealist film production in history; and the film ‘The Golden Age’ (1930), a cinematographic drama that portrays how, after a documentary prologue about the customs of the scorpion, some bandits discover a group of archbishops praying on a cliff. The foundation of Imperial Rome, celebrated in the place where the clerics prayed, is interrupted by the love affair of a couple who is separated. The man is taken to prison but manages to escape and takes refuge in the house of his beloved.