The best-selling Toyota in Spain sweeps the RAV4 in sales and is one of the cheapest

The Toyota Corolla The year has started very well 2022. The Japanese compact closed January as the best-selling car in Spain, running as one of the candidates to replace the Seat Aronawhich was the best-selling model in 2021 In our country. In fact, the Corolla was already the fifth most popular car last year, so it would not be surprising if this course slipped, at least, into the top 3.

A Corolla that sweeps other top sellers from the Japanese house such as RAV4. The SUV, with 9,444 registrationswas the 28th best selling car from 2021 in SpainMeanwhile he Corolla Registration 16,983 operations.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota’s best seller is also the cheapest

But if there is something to highlight about the Corolla these days is its price. And it is that if your access fee to the range is 26,550 euros, the firm announces it on its website for €23,850 cash or €22,500 financed.

Of course: keep in mind that the second option requires a deposit of €5,862.41, 48 installments of €193.28 and a final installment, which is also your 48 installments of €193.28, of €11,655.95. In the end, if you deliver the last installment, you will end up paying €26,795.80. Prices that make it one of the cheapest hybrid compacts on the market.

This is the cheapest Corolla

In exchange, you get a model that moves with a block composed of a gasoline engine of 1.8 liters that develops 98 horsepower and one electric 72 hp. The latter is powered by a battery of 0.75 kWh. And together they reach 122 hp.

With this setup, the Corolla that we have in hand accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 10.9 seconds and records an average consumption of 4.1 liters per 100km.

Toyota Corolla

In equipment it has the termination styleand has, among other details, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear headlights, light and rain sensor, dual-zone climate control, multimedia system with 8-inch screen, rear view camera or Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity .