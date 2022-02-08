The AirPods Max 2 could have touch controls instead of the Digital Crown

The Cupertino firm seeks to improve the design and usability of its helmets with this movement.

Currently the first generation of AirPods Max has a design that includes a small Digital Crown inspired by the mechanism of the Apple Watch Series family. This Digital Crown allows you to control certain aspects of audio playback. But as the latest rumors from 9to5mac indicate, this little control could change with the second generation of Apple’s wireless headphones.

At the beginning of February we discovered with great surprise that Gucci had launched an incredibly expensive case for the AirPods Max. Today, the signature headband headphones with the bitten apple logo are back in the news. Everything seems to indicate that the AirPods Max 2 will have a touch control panelor at least we know that Apple plans the development of this design.

5 reasons to buy AirPods Max

The second generation of AirPods Max

There have been a lot of rumors circulating lately about the AirPods Max 2, which could indicate that the release of the second generation of the Max earphones could fall this year. Be that as it may, the latest news comes after Apple has registered a patent related to the AirPods Max.

This patent indicates that helmets could have a panel with a surface compatible with touch gesture control. This control would have functions such as volume up, volume down, track skip, pause or resume audio playback.

“An electronic device that includes a surface sensitive to touch gestures, one or more processors, and memory storage for one or more programs configured to be executed by one or more processors.”

This touch control panel on the upcoming AirPods Max could also allow users to activate Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, which is also available on wireless earphones. What do you think about this possible design?

