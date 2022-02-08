That’s how big the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom is: She looks with cute pink boots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving parents, and their little daughter captivates millions of artists’ fans with her beauty and tenderness. Daisy Dove is growing up very fast, and the latest photos of her, in which she was captured with her parents, confirm this.

The singer’s firstborn brought more happiness to the couple since she came into their lives in August 2020. The pop music singer and her fiancé do not depart from their baby, who accompanies them on all their trips for work commitments.

The famous couple continues to reserve the identity of their offspring and there are few photographs in which his face is revealed.

Katy Perry’s daughter looks more like her mom every day

Katy Perry’s career does not stop. The 37-year-old American singer combines her presentations and concerts with the facet of her mother and wife alongside actor Orlando Bloom. And in one last appearance, the entire family was seen enjoying a few days in New York City.

Paparazzi photos revealed just how big Daisy Dove is. The little girl is a year and a half old and shows a lot of resemblance to her mother, with blonde hair and a look that reveals her bond with the singer.

The couple made purchases in a well-known store in the Big Apple, in FAO Schwarz, an iconic toy store, where an image of the daughter of the “Dark Horse” interpreter was captured, the Daily Mail published.

Katy’s great taste for fashion is reflected in the outfits of her “princess”, who wore a delicate outfit made up of a pink hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Every detail of her look fell in love, but her shoes were an element of glamor, combining her outfit with some same color boots in a very chic print, with which she was protected from the cold of New York.

The proud dad was seen holding his daughter in his arms, while Katy concentrated on shopping.

Daisy Dove’s face was recorded in another snapshot in which she is seen with her messy hair looking in front and in the background at the singer, again revealing that mother and daughter are identical.

Katy Perry, always elegant, put on a winter combination of a long beige waterproof coat that she combined with a white turtleneck sweater and light gray pants. Her black hair shone in a bun pulled back.

And just like her baby, she chose some fascinating booties. She walked with a pair of Moon Boots, olive green, the same ones that celebrities use to enjoy snowy landscapes.

The 45-year-old British actor also opted for a combination of jacket and pants in neutral tones, in a very light beige, which matched the singer.

