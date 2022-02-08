Tax havens without palm trees – El Financiero

In 2016 a global consortium of journalists and media published a story known internationally as Panama Papers. There it was demonstrated with leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm, the process of creating shell companies used by corporations, millionaires, criminals, and politicians from around the world to evade taxes and launder money (Loopholes for Kleptocrats, Jake Bernsteint, New York Review of Books, 12-02-2021). Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas starred in a not very successful comedy about the Panama Papers.

According to the OECD, the so-called tax havens are those countries that do not charge –or charge very little– taxes on the income of companies or individuals, especially when that income is generated in another country or jurisdiction; where there is a lack of transparency in fiscal information; where the laws do not allow or hinder the exchange of information with other countries or jurisdictions for tax purposes, and where there are very strict banking secrecy or personal data protection laws. Tax havens represent a serious problem, not only because many countries lose fiscal resources that could be used to offer better public services; Tax havens also help hide the profits of corrupt politicians, organized crime and terrorist groups.

With the help of the influence of Hollywood, the image of tax havens has been sealed in the collective imagination as exotic and tropical places, banana countries that are generally island-states of the Caribbean or the South Pacific. However, the reality is very different. Not all tax havens have beaches, sun, palm trees and weak institutions. According to the International Monetary Fund, Aruba, Bahamas and Saint Lucia qualify as tax havens, but also the US state of Delaware, Switzerland, Singapore, Holland, Dublin, Israel, Luxembourg and London.

The Pandora Papersanother report on money laundering and tax evasion published last year, showed how money is hidden in the United States in company trusts with no obvious beneficial owner, dark trusts and foundations, and that it also facilitates the concealment of illicit funds behind of real estate transactions, investment funds and purchase of works of art.

CaseyMichel in American Kleptocracy (Saint Martin’s Press, 2021) explains that the type of laws that create tax havens were introduced in the US state of New Jersey at the beginning of the 19th century. Delaware copied those laws and later the British Virgin Islands and later Panama. The rest is history. Today, about half of all US corporations – 1.3 million – are registered in Delaware, the seventh least populous US state with 960,000 people. Almost 70 percent of the companies listed in the Fortune 500 are registered there. Those companies include Coca Cola, Ford, Google, Apple, General Electric and News Corp, the media company that owns The Wall Street Journal and the new york post. The meager taxes that Delaware collects are big business, accounting for almost a third of its annual budget, but at the same time, they translate into a huge loss for the states and jurisdictions of origin of these companies, such as California, Michigan and Georgia. .

For the kleptocrats of the world, there is a special attraction that the tax havens of developed countries such as Ireland, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom have compared to the tax havens of less developed countries, such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. That advantage is the rule of law. The rights of real estate owners are protected by strict laws that are defended before impartial courts, which prevents arbitrary political interventions. It is rare for a corrupt politician or high-flying criminal to reinvest the proceeds of his earnings back in his home country; As a general rule, they invest in properties in developed countries that conveniently tolerate such investments without asking too many questions.

The existence of tax havens in developed countries is not only a major contradiction with the anti-corruption discourse of the G-20 and the OECD. Also, as Thomas Piketti has exposed, they are an important part of the network of conditions that deepen inequality in the world. To think that it is possible to combat corruption, organized crime, terrorism, tax evasion and, at the same time, reduce inequality without thoroughly addressing the problem of tax havens, is nonsense and nonsense. As long as there are places like Delaware – where President Biden’s private residence is located, by the way – there will be a safe place to evade taxes, launder money and hide the profits of organized crime and corruption.