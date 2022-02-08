Take-Two pronounces on the sales of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and promises improvements – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message from one of the most popular franchises in the industry. This has been recently published and focuses on Grand Theft Auto / GTA and its Trilogy.

Performance and plans of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

After the release of the Trilogy plagued by memes and the promise of updates, the message below lets us know that those responsible for the game have seen their sales expectations exceeded and that they plan to release more patches in the future. The information comes from Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, and has been shared in a recent meeting with GamesBeat.

We leave you with his words about GTA Trilogy:

Was [problemas de calidad] and we recognized it immediately. We certainly had some quality issues. We have more updates on the way and our goal is always to release only the highest quality projects. If we fall short, it’s terribly disappointing for all of us. We came up short on that occasion, got down to business and are glad we started the fixes. There is more work to do.

Take-Two Interactive: Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 160M units, up 5M in the quarter ending December. It’s “reached $1B in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history.” Series overall has sold-in 370M units lifetime. pic.twitter.com/O9y12aQmFI — Dom (@DomsPlaying) February 7, 2022

Remember that, in relation to Trilogy, we recently received a comparison between PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. You also have all the details of this premiere below:

GTA Presentation Three iconic locations, three epic stories: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition encompasses the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Bringing the classic locations of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas to the new platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features new modern controls inspired by Grand Theft Auto V, plus graphical enhancements across the board, such as higher resolution for textures and environmental upgrades, along with platform-specific features from gryoscopes on Nintendo Switch to 4K resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, NVIDIA DLSS support on PC and much more. The undisputed pioneers of immersive three-dimensional open worlds, Grand Theft Auto III and its sequels introduced unprecedented freedom and non-linear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling to critical and popular acclaim. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition honors the experience of the original titles while updating the experience for new generations of fans. Following the 20th anniversary of the original release of Grand Theft Auto III earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition celebrates the legacy of the series that redefined interactive entertainment and helped propel gaming into the mainstream of culture. . Characteristics of these GTA Trilogy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features general improvements to all three titles, including: An updated player experience making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including: A Grand Theft Auto V style controller layout. Updated weapon selection wheels and radio stations for quick switching. Updated minimaps with improved navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations. Improved shooting and targeting controls, with improved driving controls in GTA: San Andreas. The ability to immediately restart failed missions. New Rockstar Social Club achievements for members. In addition to the newly supported languages; including Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Korean, as well as English, Spanish (Spain + Mexico), Italian, Japanese, French, and German.

making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including: Enhanced Images with improved graphics and fidelity in all three games, including: Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads and more for added detail. A completely rebuilt lighting system, with improved shadows, reflections, and more. Improved environmental effects such as water and weather effects, including rain and fog, plus more distinct changes to highlight different times in the sky, sun, moon, and stars. Improved details on trees and foliage, plus newly added 3D details on buildings and windows. Increased draw distance to provide a new level of depth and definition.

with improved graphics and fidelity in all three games, including: What’s more platform-specific features including: Touchscreen camera zoom, pan, and menu selections, as well as gyroscope for aiming on Nintendo Switch.

including: The music From the classic Double Clef FM motifs of Grand Theft Auto III and the hard-hitting drum and bass of MSX; to Vice City’s Emotion 98.3 melodrama and quintessential ’80s pop, Wave 103; to the West Coast rap of Radio Los Santos or the Chicago home of SF-UR and the debut of hosts like Chuck D, Axl Rose and George Clinton in San Andreas, the radio stations of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition offers a wide selection of carefully selected hits and hidden gems. Featuring over 200 songs on 29 groundbreaking radio stations that the series has become known for, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy matches the most recent release of the original versions (from 2014), with no new changes. In addition to higher quality 16-bit 44hrz audio for all stations’ source music, as well as original ambient effects, gamers will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 surround sound.

What is your opinion? You can share it below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title at this link. We will be attentive in case the franchise returns to Nintendo Switch.

