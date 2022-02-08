Sylvester Stallone Just Fooled Rocky Fans, But That’s What I’m Here For

It stands to reason that Sylvester Stallone is frequently asked about the Rocky franchise, which is understandable since the beloved films hold such a special place in the hearts of many viewers. Any news related to the character or a potential new movie sends the fandom into a frenzy. Of course, Stallone loves his fans, but sometimes the Rocky star needs a way to break through the endless questions. The Hollywood star decided to troll his followers with a possible movie news.

The trolling started after the supply expendable items star took to her Instagram to announce a surprise Rocky developing. As fans held their breath at any news about the rumored Rocky sequel or a prequel, Sylvester Stallone involved his daughter Sophia Stallone unexpectedly. To see the troll father-daughter moment, watch the suicide squad The star’s full post below.

While some fans might have been upset by the movie’s fake news, I found the episode fitting, as Sylvester Stallone is probably inundated with movie queries and quotes every day online and in real life. So, it was a fantastic way to maybe put those questions to rest… for now. But the post wasn’t malicious, as Stallone just wanted to have fun and pay tribute to the character at the same time. At least the fans had a nice father-daughter moment when they both emulated the Rocky statue with his best victory pose. Fans also know that they and the beloved boxer are not far from his mind.

Despite being a troll post, fans have been waiting for more news after Stallone confirmed that he would not be returning for Creed III. Initially, it seemed like Sylvester Stallone was done playing Rocky. Michael B. Jordan reacted to Stallone’s announcement by noting that Rocky was not physically in the sequel, but that the character would still be present spiritually.

Of course, if the post was authentic, fans would have rejoiced over some Rocky News. For years, Sylvester Stallone has been teasing a possible Rocky sequel and prequel. Of the two potential ideas, it seemed like the prequel was more concrete, as it teased a treatment for a TV series. Now it looks like the TV prequel won’t happen for certain reasons, but that didn’t stop Stallone from posting what Rocky and Adrian Balboa would look like in the series. As for a movie sequel, Stallone explained the potential rocky 7 it could revolve around the retired boxer who trains and mentors an illegal immigrant. So there could be some potential Rocky for fans in the future.

But the fandom is still as ravenous for Rocky as it was in 1976. Rocky’s appeal has extended even to younger generations. Sylvester Stallone entertained two groups of young fans in different Instagram videos, even going so far as to ask them what they liked about the character. So Stallone will always have love for his fans no matter what the occasion.

