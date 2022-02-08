Susanna Griso ‘faints’ live when confused with Ana Rosa

Susanna Griso and Ana Rosa Quintana are the queens of the morning on television. The first, on ‘Espejo Público’ on Antena 3, and the second, on Telecinco with ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’. Both triumph with their respective morning slots where they have been fighting for years to win the day when it comes to audiences. That is why the popular presenter of Atresmedia has not been able to avoid starring in a real television moment after one of the guests confused her with her great ‘rival’.

It all happened when in ‘Public Mirror’ they connected live with Sandrina’s sister and nephew, the participant of the ‘A tu vera’ television contest that has gone viral in the last few hours after fainting live. The Antena 3 space echoed the news of the day without imagining what would happen just a few seconds later. And it is that, when connecting with Rosa, the woman began her intervention with a “good morning, Ana Rosa and all the team”.

with a lot of humor

A surreal confusion that made everyone present on the set burst with laughter since none of them could believe what they had just heard. Susanna Griso’s reaction was priceless. The popular presenter chose to throw humor to cope with the moment in which she was confused with her eternal rival on the small screen. The journalist chose to simulate a fainting in full direct after hearing the greeting. For her part, Rosa quickly apologized claiming that everything had been the product of her nerves.