Superholly on the ”Today” show? Galilea Montijo presents her (Video)

Through social networks, the content creator super holly denied that this Tuesday, February 8, she was invited to participate in the “Today” programfrom Televisa.

“My people, I’m a little confused… I have not agreed with anyone to attend the Today program tomorrow, but several people have already reported to me that they affirm that I will be there. Again, this IT IS NOT TRUE“He wrote in a message that accompanies the screenshot of a conversation, where one of his followers questions him for his participation.

However, in un advance of just 20 secondsyou can see Galilea Montijo and Andrea Escalona announcing what will be seen in the program on Tuesday, February 8.

“Who do you think is coming to give us English classes this Tuesday? Superholly!” Announces Galilea Montijo, while the image of the content creator appears behind her. The video it was later removed.

What happened between Galilea Montijo and Superholly?

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the youtuber’s followers “thundered” the presenter of “Hoy” on social networks for her comments.

“When you have the wool you have Yalitza Aparicio and Sofía Vergara, then we talk, baby. Meanwhile… ‘I don’t Care’, declared Galilea Montijo, apparently without having seen the video in which Superholly analyzes the English of the actress of “Rome”.

The above made Holly also react to that comment, which she considered out of place for cataloging people from their purchasing power. In addition, her followers claimed the presenter for her words, since they claim that she did not see the video in question and she made a value judgment without even knowing the context.

Superholly, as we have reported, is a content creator with four million subscribers on YouTube, where she uploads videos ranging from the correct grammar and pronunciation of the English language. She also has a section in which she analyzes the English of Spanish speakers, including: Sofía Vergara, Eiza GonzalezEugenio Derbez and even the former president Enrique Pena Nieto.

It may interest you: Who is Superholly, the youtuber who prepares the suitcases for the Yucatan Peninsula