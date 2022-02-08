Summary of the match Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly (2-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.02.2022 12:27:57





Unlike what Rayados could not do in the Club World Cup about Al-Ahly from Egypt, palm trees if he did his job and beat him with a score of 2-0 to advance to the Final of the Club World Cup which is being played in the United Arab Emirates and is already waiting for the winner of the series between Al Hilal and Chelsea that will be played this Wednesday.

Although it was difficult for Palmeiras to open the scoring, never lost control of the party. In the first half they took possession of the ball although they lacked definition when they approached the Egyptian goal.

At the end of the first half Rafael Veiga He opened the scoring and that gave the Brazilians a lot of peace of mind, who were the majority in the stands, painting the stadium green.

The game was finished by starting the complementary part with a great goal from Duduthe Amazon escaped down the right side and entering the area he took the cross shot that put the ball at the right angle of the African archer.

already with him 2-0 in the bag and with the ball in their possession, the Brazilians lowered their revolutions and let the Al-Ahly that began to arrive dangerously at the arch of Wevertonthey even saved themselves from a penalty that the referee did not review in the VAR.

When the Egyptians lived at their best moment and after a disallowed goal in offside that could put them in the fight of the game at the end, ayman ashraf fell into despair and committed a foul in midfield and was expelled and with that he killed any aspiration to a miracle.

The palm trees enters for the first time Club World Cup Finalafter in their 2020 performance they were eliminated in the Semifinals losing to tigers and then fell on penalties against Al-Ahly in the game for third place.