Success! NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spotted its first star

UNITED STATES.- The POT has reported that the James Webb Space Telescope has managed to capture your first flash of light: a star located 260 light years away. Given this situation, it has been revealed that this will allow data to be collected to align the 18 mirrors of the instrument. Thus, the space agency indicated that this process will take a total of three months.

“This milestone marks the first of many steps in capturing images that are initially out of focus and using them to slowly adjust the telescope. This is the beginning of the process, but so far the initial results match expectations and simulations,” NASA explained through a press release on its website on February 3, 2022.

In this sense, it was detailed that the captured images were given thanks to the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) that the James Webb has. In addition, it was stressed that the star that was captured is the so-called “HD 84406”, which is located 260 light years away and can be glimpsed in the constellation of the Big Dipper. Likewise, the agency has pointed out its constant work to arrive in a timely manner to operate the Telescope.

In this way, the alignment of the mirrors consists of seven steps, among which the identification of segment images, alignment and enlargement of the photos stand out. To work together as a single mirror, the 18 segments of the telescope’s primary mirror must match each other within a fraction of a wavelength of light, about 50 nanometers.

On the other hand, the space agency also stated that if the James Webb Space Telescope If it were the size of the United States, each of the segments would have a dimension similar to Texas. “The team would have to align the height of those segments […] each other with a precision of approximately 1.5 inches”, stated the agency that launched this instrument on December 25, 2021.