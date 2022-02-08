Strong download! Awkwafina breaks the silence on the mistakes of the past

U.S. – awkwafina responds to the criticism he had after using the black dialect of english in Twitter. This happened years ago, but he has decided to give an answer now. Without a doubt, she is sorry for what happened and that she took it out of context.

The winner of Golden Globe He said that the history of African Americans along with their linguistic customs has ended up globalizing with the internet. Some phrases are now commonly used on social media and are a fine line between pop culture and offending an entire community. He then clarified that as a person who does not belong to said group, he will work to understand their history.

Above all, that of the language and the words used so as not to make any mistake that offends them again. awkwafina He ended by clarifying that teasing, disrespectful use and simply not being nice to others are not in his nature. Therefore, what happened was not an attempt by her to offend them or anything like that, it was just a mistake by not knowing the context.

For a long time, people let him know on social media that they didn’t understand how he had refused to wear a fake asian accent for a tape, because it offended their community. But that when he had to speak in a tone of the American black community, she did it without considering the consequences. Therefore, many people did not connect with his type of humor.

It is worth remembering that awkwafina She was a rapper and was surrounded by the Afro-descendant community. She herself said that she ended up having in her vocabulary that the people around her used without having the intention of appropriating her culture. She is just something he has respect and love for and she has no bad intentions.