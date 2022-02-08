Steven Spielberg becomes the director with the most Oscar nominations

AJN Agency.- Steven Spielberg, the director of Jewish origin, became with his new film ‘West Side Story’, which aspires to 7 statuettes, the filmmaker whose filmography adds the most nominations to the Academy Awards, 138.

West Side Story, which opens December 10, is a musical originally created in 1957 for Broadway by Bernstein, with lyrics by Sondheim. It is a modern adaptation of the story of Romeo and Juliet. This version features performances by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist and Josh Andrés Rivera, among others.

The 1961 film, which shocked American public opinion by laying bare racial tensions in the country, was shot by Robert Wise. The film dazzled the critics and the public, and in addition to exalting its protagonists, it won 10 Oscars.

For this version, many of the dialogues are in Spanish, without subtitles, out of respect for the Spanish-speaking community.

In addition to Spielberg, the filmmakers nominated for best direction at the 94th Academy Awards, which will be presented on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, are: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ( “Drive My Car”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) and Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”).