Spielberg becomes the king of Oscar nominations | Culture

Steven Spielberg has become the director whose films add the most Oscar nominations, ahead of William Wyler. With the seven harvested by his West Side Story(film, director, secondary actress, photography, production design, costume and sound design), the filmography of the father of ET accumulates 138, six more than that of the director of Mrs. Miniver, The Best Years of Our Lives Y Ben Hur, the only one who has directed three feature films, the aforementioned, winners of the Oscar for best film.

If the reference is Wyler’s official filmography, Spielberg had already anticipated him, because the films signed by the former add up to 128 nominations, a figure that the latter reached in 2016 with the six obtained by the bridge of spies (later he would add two more in 2018 with the pentagon files and one in 2019 with Ready Player One). But if the nomination that she garnered in 1936 is also counted the lawless city and all three in 1939 The cowboy and the lady, two titles in which Wyler participated, but which he did not complete (Howard Hawks finished the first and HC Potter and Stuart Heisler successively took over the second), the number rises to 132, one more than the number of films by the director of Shark ahead of his new version of the Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical.

Of course, so that the filmography of Spielberg, 75 years old, reached in this edition that of Wyler in number of Oscars, West Side Story should win the seven to which he aspires, because the films directed by the former add up to 34 statuettes, and those signed by the latter, who along with John Ford was considered for decades a kind of gold standard of quality cinema invoiced by the studios of Hollywood, they came to gather 41. No one else comes close, neither in number of candidacies nor in awards. Ford’s films, the only one to win the award for best direction four times (followed in that classification by Wyler himself, with three), totaled 75 nominations that translated into 23 awards. Vincente Minnelli also added another Oscar with his films, 24, although with fewer nominations: 53. Billy Wilder, Wyler’s friend and who joked with Wyler about the fans who confused them because of the similar last name and congratulated them for having directed the films of the another, garnered 73 nominations and 17 awards. And Martin Scorsese goes for 91 and 20.

The data reflects the magnitude achieved by Spielberg in an industry that always took him into account, although for years it denied him the greatest honor: to award him at its annual party as best director, something that he did not achieve until 1994 with Schindler’s list. His second feature film, Shark, It was already a candidate for best film in 1976; with the third Matches in the third phase, aspired two years later for the first time to the statuette as best director, and both in search of the lost ark What ET the alien, which in 1982 and 1983 added eight and nine nominations respectively, also competed for the two major awards, although they had to settle, like the previous titles, with technical prizes. The jump of the Cincinatti filmmaker from the block buster to a cinema with a vocation for being prestigious —and therefore, more Oscarable—, the anti-racist melodrama the color purple, based on the Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, it obtained 11 nominations in 1986, although there were none for Spielberg and on the night of the Oscars the film’s locker was left at zero, which ended up consolidating the story that the then known as the King Midas of Hollywood was a forgotten of the Academy. Spielberg finally won his Oscar for best director at the age of 47, for the fourth nomination, and repeated it five years later, in 1999, with Save Private Ryan.

Wyler was also slow to triumph at the Oscars, even though he later came to be considered his favourite. He did it in 1943, with Mrs Miniver, which won six awards, including best director for him, who at the time, after almost two decades of career and thirty feature films, was 40 years old and had five nominations. In fact, the previous two years the night of the awards had been fateful: in 1941 he had two films in the final stretch, the western The foreigner, who achieved one of the three prizes to which he aspired, and The letter, crime drama with Bette Davis that competed for seven and took none, and in 1942 The wolf, a melodrama with the same protagonist, added nine nominations; however, the night of truth also left empty.

The direct relationship between Wyler and Spielberg

William Wyler did not come to collect his award for Mrs Miniver, a piece of propaganda in the form of an ode to the courage of British housewives who stayed home while their husbands fought in World War II, because he was in London working on various documentaries shot with the army that Spielberg would gloss over in The war in Hollywood (2017), the docuseries produced by him dedicated to analyzing the films that five great filmmakers (Wyler, Ford, Frank Capra, John Huston and George Stevens) made at the front between 1941 and 1945. His first film after the war, The best years of our lives a drama about the life of soldiers after returning home, he returned to sweep at the 1947 gala, in which he took eight statuettes. Wyler did not get the recognition as an author that critics of Cahiers du Cinema, who considered him too conventional, they did reserve Ford or Howard Hawks, but he was always a prophet in his land. The 11 Oscars that Ben Hur obtained in 1960 represented a record that would only be equaled later titanica in 1998 and The return of the King, the closing of the trilogy The Lord of the rings in 2004. His 12 nominations for best director, on the other hand, have never been equaled.

Spielberg, who is competing for the eighth time in the category of best direction, also won his two Oscars as a director for two films related to World War II, and, with his continuous going back and forth between the big show and a more vocationally serious cinema (Munich, Lincoln, The Pentagon Archives) and its patina of classicism, has managed to gain prestige and, like Wyler in his time, establish itself as a kind of high-quality industrial cinema that, however, continues to fail to convince important segments of the critics.

With West Side Story yes, it has received the majority of critical applause, although the film, which cost 100 million dollars, has barely raised 63. But beyond the box office failure of his musical, Spielberg has been for decades one of the most influential figures, reputed and powerful American cinema. His production company has just signed a contract with Netflix and is already working on a musical adaptation of the color purple; a biopic Leonard Bernstein with Bradley Cooper in front of and behind the cameras; a new series about World War II, Masters of the Air, that follows in the footsteps of blood brothers Y ThePacific, and the fifth installment of the adventures of Indiana Jones, the first that will not be directed by Spielberg himself, whose next film, The Fabelmans, Already in the post-production phase, it will have autobiographical overtones.