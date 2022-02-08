Sofia Vergara shows the scar left by cancer

Sofia Vergara shared a long post on Instagram where he talked about his experience with the Cancer at his young age and the importance of early prevention by showing the scar left after the operation.

The post is a photo of the Colombian actress in her late 20s, looking through the viewfinder of a camera, her long hair tied back.

In his throat you can see the scar of your surgery. “At 28, ‘Cancer’ It wasn’t a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup, but the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.

I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a survivor of Cancer“, wrote.

“This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar in my throat it reminds me of how blessed I felt that day and every day since.

I am lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already.”

Sofia Vergara He made his illness public in 2011, 11 years after recovering from it, and explained that he never wanted to do that kind of publicity.

“Have Cancer it’s not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it. It’s as simple as that,” she noted.

Sofía Vegara and her projects as an actress

Sofia Vergara She is currently one of the hosts on America’s Got Talent and has a number of exciting projects, most notably Netflix’s Griselda, where she will play drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The series will consist of six 50-minute episodes, which will tell Blanco’s story and how she became the leader of one of the most profitable drug cartels of the time.

“Despite being known for her ruthless and violent ways of doing business, Griselda Blanco was one of the world’s wealthiest drug traffickers who enjoyed a lavish and glamorous lifestyle,” according to the project description.

