So Cobra Kai paid tribute to Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme

The fourth season of cobra kai focused a lot on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the original protagonists of the trilogy of karate Kidwho paid tribute to leading actors from action movies such as Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In the 10 new episodes, the dojos Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang merged their styles to teach his students the necessary techniques to be able to beat the new force relentless of Cobra Kai, dojo led by John Kreese, who he ended up being betrayed by his partner Terry Silver.

While the students they learned new techniques from the hand of Daniel and Johnny to take on John Kreese and Terry Silver, viewers were treated to a couple of episodes the tribute paid to Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme, two great references in action movies. You realized?

The first tribute occurred in episode four of season 4 when Kenny (DallasYoung) he goes with all the Cobra Kai to the auto cinema to see Bloody contact, a classic by Jean Claude Van Damme where he gives life to Frank Dux, a martial artist who wants to participate in the secret Kumite tournament, whose favorite fighter is Chong-Li (Bolo Yeung) and the antagonist of this story, as he points out SensaCine.

Tribute to Jean Claude Van Damme in “Cobra Kai” Netflix

This moment had a great meaning for the Fans of Jean Claude Van Damme, who were moved by seeing the classic scenes from his movies. For example, when Dux recovered from the blindness caused by the Chinese and ended up giving him a godmother. And it is that Jean Claude Van Damme is a star from action movies, martial arts and karate-do.

The role that launched him to stardom was that of Frank Dux on the tape Bloody contact 1988. He achieved his greatest box office success with timecop (1994) and among his most recognized films are: kickboxer (1989), lionheart (1990), Death Warrant (1990), double impact (1991), among others, that made him a legend.

Another action movie star is Sylvester Stallone, who is present in another episode of Cobra Kai. That yes, only in essence, with a couple of references to Rocky III and Rocky IV, both with Lawrence as the protagonist.

In Rocky III, where the Italian actor faces Clubber Lang (Mr. T), he has the famous scene with the race on the beach, replicated by the momentum of Johnny Lawrence. At that moment, “Burning Heart” plays, the song that Rocky uses during his street training.

Tribute to Sylvester Stallone in “Cobra Kai” Netflix

Sylvester Stallone fans, who enjoyed these movie classics, They are the ones who enjoyed these scenes the most. And it is that Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the main actors of Hollywood action cinema.

The star has given life to two iconic characters in the history of cinema: Rocky Balboa, an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who against all odds became a champion; already JohnRambo, a troubled former Green Beret veteran of the Vietnam War, specializing in guerrilla warfare, survival, and combat.

Aside from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, Among his most popular films are: Cobra (1986), lock-up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), cliff hanger (1993), assassins (nineteen ninety five), Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).

Yes OK cobra kai is a series that just came out in 2018 and has very young followers, it is also true that born from the trilogy of Karate Kid, one of the classic action movies of the eighties and nineties, which it appeals to a much larger audience that grew up watching these films.