Shopping guide so you have everything you need for the barbecue during the Super Bowl

cut of meat

A Super Bowl without a good cut of meat on the grill is not Super bowl. From sound, the beef arrives perfect with the Rancho El 17 guarantee. They have a roast beef kit, which includes Back Rib Ribs, Rib Eye Steak, New York Steak, Diezmillo Steak and Tablita de Lomo Steak, a package of 20 Pieces of flour tortillas and cheese, a 400-gram asadero cheese. If you want something different, they have the option of aged meats, of which we recommend the loin kit with three cuts: 1 porterhouse steak, 1 t-bone and 1 new york bone-in steak.

Read more: Cook this heart-shaped pizza as a couple

Deliveries are in Querétaro, Mexico City and Monterrey either by WhatsApp or on their website.

Another option is Meat Me. Whether you go to one of its branches in CDMX, or do it online. We will only tell you that the physical place is a paradise where it will take you a little longer to know what you will take home, since the options are many. Not just beef, but chicken and pork. Options include marinated flank steak, top sirloin steak, and thick-cut rib eye. If you plan to use the oven, instead of the grill, the perfect piece will be the one and a half kilo santamaría beef picaña or the prime rib eye tapa.

Wings, why not?

Chicken wings are another classic of the season. One of our favorites are the Chicken heartThey come battered with ranch sauce, buffalo sauce, sliced ​​celery and French fries. They are perfect for a very cold lager beer. If your thing is the grill flavor, then go to ABC al Carbon wings, skewers and ribyes Here you can take them home and reheat them in the oven or in the microwave, they are very famous in the Doctores neighborhood. The dressings that you can choose for your wings are: mango with honey, honey and mustard, mango and habanero, cilantro, tamarind, original, jack danielsamong the options.

Read more: 3 snacks for the Super Bowl



Chicken heart

IG @corazondepollo_mx

ABC to Coal

Dr. Andrade 278, Doctors, Cuauhtémoc.

Burgers

One of those that have surprised us so far this year is Goldie Burger, where the flavor rule is less is more. Ask for the bbq goldies made with brioche bread, 120 grams of angus beef, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, thick bacon and onion rings. The best thing is that it already includes the French fries. It won’t hurt to order a salted caramel milkshake and pretzels.

Goldie’s Burgers

Orizaba 76, Rome, CDMX

Rappi and Uber Eats orders

IG @goldieburgers

Beers

Another element that cannot be missing in our celebration. Cervexxa It has a promotion in which it gives away an NFL cup with the purchase of 24 craft beers. Here they have cheves from Baja California that are worth trying, such as the Border Psyco IPA with rich aromas of citrus and tropical fruits as well as honey and yellow fruits. If what you are looking for is to get warm, the Stout de Chaneque It is perfect, being a beer with a robust body, with sweet notes of chocolate, chocolate with liquor, plum, sherry, it gives the sensation of biting into a brownie.

of light beers, Colima Brewery They are always the option, they have their own place where you can order by the box. As a drawer, the Colimita, a refreshing Lager that goes with everything. Among the novelties are Terra de Cihuaa Marzen with a lot of malt and a semi-dry finish, and, Cheese Bag Bridge, an easy to drink Englich Dark Mild with bitter notes of hops. Order them four days in advance to ensure the purchase. Or go straight to the store they have in CDMX.

From Queretaro there is also the possibility that your house in CDMX jewels of malt and hops arrive. Calls on Hercules Brewery. Of the cajon chelas you have to try Astro, one vienna lager very refreshing; the Macanuda, a EnglishBrown of light bitterness and with a punch of cocoa, coffee and caramel. Of the rare ones is: Cheve in Baga Kveik Pale Ale with a refreshing and expressive Nordic spirit.

Cervexxa

craftbrewermexicana.mx

Colima Brewery

cerveceriadecolima.com

Address: C. de Chiapas 122, CU Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

IG @cerveceriadecolima

Hercules Brewery

almacenherculescdmx.mx

IG @cchercules

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta