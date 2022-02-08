Series: review of “Reacher”, by Nick Santora (Amazon Prime Video)

There was a time when movies and series like REACHER They were much more common than now. I’m referring to the ’80s and early ’90s, times when action and thriller movies had their feet on the ground, heroes were of few words and solutions ended up appearing in pineapples. It wasn’t dealing with prestige and platform subscriptions but with popularity, with rating, with people watching new adventures of their favorite character week after week. Even superheroes conformed to these rules. In the TV version of him, the Hulk was nothing more than a violent guy who “wasn’t himself when he got mad.”

It is not a question of judging if they were better or worse, but the truth is that they are missed. Among so many luxurious and complex products, it is not bad to meet again with this type of production. in a way REACHER point to that. The series is based on Lee Child’s novels about Jack Reacher, an ex-military man who drives America’s highways always getting into trouble and solving it, often in the most brutal way possible. Despite being a six-foot-tall, muscular, scowling guy who quickly jumps into action without too many pauses, Reacher isn’t rough and tumble. He is an intelligent and shrewd investigator, only he can be more intimidating from his size than from his powers of deduction.

Tom Cruise starred in two films about this character in 2012 and 2016. And although they were quite effective -especially the first-, fans of the Child saga did not want to know anything about the stocky but short actor (measuring 1.70) was the visible face of his hero. Series creator Nick Santora (even his name sounds like something out of ’80s TV) quickly settled the matter by casting the role of Alan Ritchson, a stocky, muscular, football-player-looking giant who’s a lot more charismatic than one might think just by looking at him. He is the type of actor whose characteristics also hark back to the days of the Stallones, Schwarzenegger and company. Tough guys, of few words and brutal resolutions.

REACHER, whose first season follows the plot of «KillingFloor», the first novel published on the character in 1997, has that classic structure of the modern western, the small-town policeman. Jack Reacher gets off a bus in the town of Margrave, Georgia, to visit the place where a mythical bluesman named Blind Blake, of whom his brother was a fan, supposedly died. And within hours of arriving, the police detained him because in the area where he got off, a rather mangled corpse appeared. The guy has nothing to do with it but this is the series where phrases like “where I go, where the problems appear” are said and just as Reacher says it, the problems begin. And they are many.

Hooking up with the Margrave PD—the young, intense Roscoe and her boss, Finley, an African-American from Boston with his own run-ins with local forces—Reacher ends up joining an investigation that starts with a dead body but builds up and adds up to run into the dozens, many of which are liquidated, stacked, and arranged in car trunks by Jack himself. What is the mystery about? First the matter will become familiar to Reacher as someone close to him will turn up dead. Then clues will appear that there is an operation linked to smuggling that involves almost all the powerful in the city (from businessmen to some policemen). And when one wants to realize it, there are already twenty surnames going around, brutal clashes under any circumstance, a group of violent “South Americans” (later it is revealed that they are Venezuelans) threatening everyone and an investigation that is more entertaining for what reveals of the characters that by the fact of understanding it and/or being able to solve it.

The tangle of the plot is perhaps the only obvious problem of the season, since it is a matter that is twisting more and more in terms of complications, names and characters, and by the fifth episode one would already like to see Reacher dealing with another case, with other people and in another place. The series of the ’70s and ’80s had the benefit of each conflict being resolved in one episode. Perhaps it was not enough, it is true, but eight can also be too many. From here I make my humble request for the series to start thinking about seasons between 4 and 6 episodes. Not only for a matter of time but even for economy and narrative structure.

Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe and Malcolm Goodwin as Finlay complement the big man Ritchson quite effectively. But the show is his and, without being an actor with too many resources (if he is not hitting someone he never knows what to do with his hands), the guy has enough charisma to sustain the action and a pretty decent timing for the comedy. , since this is the typical series in which jokes are inserted in the least indicated places and times. It’s also quite believable when he resolves many of his conflicts with sharp, brutal blows. The series, also in that somewhat retro plan, shows him many times “in leather” or putting on and taking off his shirt (his uniform is always the same, jeans & t-shirts), using resources that the TV of prestige abandoned years ago.

REACHER does not pretend to be anything other than what it is: a brutal action police series with a character who is in an intermediate zone between the Clint Eastwood of films like DIRTY HARRYthe generation of muscular stars like Stallone and Schwarzenegger or the most current Keanu Reeves of JOHN WICK. The soundtrack is southern rock and classic blues (they go from Howlin’ Wolf to 38 Special like it’s a Walter Hill movie) and visually it’s dry, concise and no-nonsense. Perhaps his only difference with those acting influences is that, under that ball of muscles and behind his rough presentation, the guy is much more intelligent and shrewd than he seems, something that is really necessary in order not to lose the thread of the complicated plot. it’s from the season.