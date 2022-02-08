Selena Gomez talks about “the dangerous relationship” she has with Instagram

The artist Selena Gomez occupies the number one position in the ranking of people with the most followers on Instagram for several years and currently has 287 million. With this figure, no one can think that she has a perfect life and that she has absolutely everything, but the truth is that everything related to her profile has brought her mental health problems and has gradually exhausted her.

The Disney star has revealed it in an interview for In Style magazine on January 6. There, he shared statements about how he has had to face his anxiety and depression because of the social network and how little by little he has been overcoming it. “I have problems with depression and anxiety and it was difficult for me to be myself”confessed the American.

“I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized I was in a situation where I was so blessed. What could I post or say? Then it occurred to me to invite several people to enter my Instagram to tell their stories, “says the singer who currently directs a podcast called ‘Wondermind’ where he talks about mental health with various specialists in the field.

Today his relationship with Instagram has changed, it is no longer toxic as before, but he still has the insecurities that were generated at some point. “There was a time when Instagram became my whole world and it was really dangerous. When she was 20, she felt that she wasn’t pretty enough. There was a time in my life when I thought I needed makeup and I never wanted to be seen without makeup, “revealed the actress.

“As I got older, I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel confident in being who I am. Taking a break from social media was the best decision I’ve ever made for my mental health. I created a system whereby I don’t have my passwords yet. And the unnecessary hatred and comparisons disappeared once I put the phone down (…) now I have a much better relationship with myself », says Selena Gomez about how dangerous it was and how little by little she realized that she had to stop it. Social networks have a parallel world and the United States has been one of the victims of it, although she is already overcoming it.