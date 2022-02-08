Selena Gómez explained how she managed to accept herself and feel comfortable with her physique | Famous

It also influenced not feeling comfortable with herself for years. However, thanks to a series of her actions, today she is much happier and fuller with her physique, beauty and being.

Selena Gomez felt uncomfortable with herself for years

Feeling the pressure that your physique will be the target of judgment and criticism means that you cannot feel comfortable in your own body, explained the interpreter of ‘Love you to love me’ in a recent interview for Glamor.

“It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching you, judging and commenting on your appearance.”

According to Selena, she suffered from this pressure since she was little, but fortunately, little by little, she was able to free herself from the unrealistic standards of beauty that she believed she had to meet.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way.”

Selena Gomez explained how she managed to feel comfortable with her physique and beauty

Accepting herself as she is and refusing to look a certain way to meet the expectations of the medium has been a long journey for the singer and actress.

In her everyday life, Selena also tries to have constant reminders of her worth. For example, she at her house has multiple sticky notes with messages that help her cultivate her love for herself.

“I have many, but my favorite is ‘You are enough’”

With these messages, the actress has small impulses to work daily on her person and put aside the beauty standards that lead many women to try to achieve unreal perfection.

“When I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective completely changed.”

Also, taking a break from social media has helped him a lot. For a long time, the actress of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, who at one point was crowned as the queen of Instagram, moved away from these digital platforms. In general, her publications are focused on promoting a project or dedicating a special message to a loved one.

In this sense, during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Gómez explained that the content that she tries to publish on networks must have significant value for her, since she does not like to create and publish meaningless photos.

Although, this road has been long for Selena. However, she has helped him realize how valuable she is.

“It took me a long time to realize that I just wanted to be myself, that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”