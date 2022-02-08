Selena Gomez and Coldplay, together in “Let Somebody Go”

Coldplay and Selena Gomez have released the music video for their collaborative song “Let Somebody Go,” taken from the British band’s ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres.”

Chris Martin, vocalist of the group, and singer Selena Gomez were the protagonists of this black and white video directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with artists such as Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

“The video for ‘Let Somebody Go’ is out,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram post of herself with Martin on set.

The official Coldplay account, on the other hand, posted a snippet of the video clip and the Instagram post was filled with approving comments and acclaimed the great production they had used to edit the scenes.

In the video, Martin and Gomez separate until the city is upside down and they fall into the void, in this song with a nostalgic melody they talk about letting go of the loved one and how pitiful the process is.

The news of the premiere made the fans of both artists run to see it and many assured that this theme could not have been left with better voices than those of Chris Martin accompanied by Selena Gomez, they even asked that the members consider inviting her on the next Coldplay tour. to present the song live as in the studio version.

“Let Somebody Go” already has 1 million views and 15 thousand comments on YouTube.

mafa