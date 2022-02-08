Scientists discover that cuachalalate, a Mexican medicinal plant, is used to treat cancer

Mexican scientists discovered that a plant used in traditional medicine would help in the treatment of different types of cancer.

The research carried out by the Department of Toxicology of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) showed that the cuachalalate promotes the death of tumor cells, while stimulating the immune system to attack different types of cancer.

The plant is commonly used in traditional Mexican medicine as a gastroprotective and auxiliary agent in vascular diseases.

Libia Vega Loyo, who leads the investigation, maintained in a Cinvestav statement that its benefits are due to its content of 6-pentadecyl salicylic acid anacardic, which promotes the programmed death (apoptosis) of tumor cells without affecting normal cells.

Currently, the method used to terminate diseased cells is through inflammation or necrosis. However, this causes significant damage in the tissues, as well as the side effects of a cancer treatment, detailed Cinvestav.

You found, 6-pentadecyl salicylic acid does not kill normal cellsbut rather induces them to arrest proliferation, that is, they expand more slowly but do not die.

The researcher explained that this compound It is able to stimulate the immune system. It has a very specific phosphorylation function on certain proteins or kinases, whose role is to signal macrophages (an important component of the immune system) to be more reactive and to respond quickly to challenges that arise. This means that they induce tumor cell death and activate the immune system to attack more efficiently.

The study was carried out in models with breast cancer and in vitro (in a test tube or controlled environment), in leukemia cell lines and cells from the gastrointestinal tract, specifically from the stomach.

In addition, preliminary studies combining 6-pentadecyl salicylic acid with other antineoplastics. With this, it was observed reduction of chemotherapy toxicity, maintaining the same pharmacological efficiency of tumor reduction.

In addition, they have found an important synergy with carboplatin to reduce breast tumors more efficiently.

The research, published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology and Molecules, shows that antineoplastics such as taxol (a drug used to treat breast cancer), has the disadvantage of being very toxic to the immune system, It already burns bone marrow cells and decreases the number of white blood cells.

This “leaves the patient immunosuppressed, very susceptible to infections, being the most serious consequence of all chemotherapies,” the research warns.

In contrast, the cuachalalate does not do violence to immune cells, so there are no significant changes such as an inflammatory or allergic response. This makes it a very safe compound, Vega Loyo pointed out.

At the moment, the investigation is in preclinical tests of the use of the anacardic acids of cuachalalate in conjunction with other classic antineoplastic agents used in the clinic such as carboplatin, cisplatin, taxol and 5-fluorouracil.

“With the combination we found a protective effect of anacardic acid on the toxic effects of classical antineoplastics in the production of immunosuppression and myelosuppression (toxicity in blood cells and bone marrow, respectively), which indicates a reduction in toxic side effects. such as leukopenia and myelosuppression caused by classical antineoplastics in patients receiving chemotherapy”, assured Libia Vega Loyo.