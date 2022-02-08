Schedules and direct to follow the new Nintendo Direct for February

We bring an interesting message related to Nintendo Direct for this February and its schedules. This is a publication that has caused a huge stir in recent hours, as it has confirmed a new presentation officially by Nintendo. It has been shared on social networks, as usual.

Nintendo Direct schedules for February

In the post that you have below, we can know the announcement of this new presentation. It has been made by Nintendo just a few seconds ago, from where the first details are already advancing.

You can take a look for yourself right below. It is confirmed that lasts 40 minutes and will include information focused “mainly” in games from the first half of 2022. It has been confirmed that no mobile games will appear.

2 p.m. PT

5 p.m. ET

10 p.m. in the UK

11 p.m. in Europe

More times by clicking to activate the countdown:

We will be attentive to see what is finally announced live. In Nintenderos we will remain pending to inform you of all the news. As usual, we will also offer you an article to follow it live and with all the schedules.

Meanwhile, what do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

The premise of these presentations

