Scandal! Prince Harry does not greet Queen Elizabeth for her reign anniversary

U.S. – The prince harry Y Meghan Markle remain silent during the celebration of 70 years on the throne of the Queen Isabel II. The Dukes of Sussex They decided not to publicly congratulate the monarch, something that draws a lot of attention from the followers of the British royal house.

During February 6, the Queen stayed at her house in Sandringham reflecting on his 7 decades of reign. He even confirmed his heartfelt wish that Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, be named queen consort when he becomes King. This can bring opposing opinions in the inhabitants of the United Kingdom, since it is a quite controversial figure.

The heir to the throne congratulated his mother on her achievements and the record she broke by being considered the longest-living monarch in Europe. As for the prince harry, remained completely silent on his Archewell Foundation account, which they use to make official communications. This draws attention due to the good relationship that the Duke has always had with his grandmother.

It was expected that Dukes of Sussex They will use the joy of the Queen to sow peace with her family. With this he could rebuild the relationship that was strongly affected after Harry went to live in the U.S denying its origins. You may wait for the official celebration that will be in July this year, which will have three days of festivities.

The Queen isabel II He left a meaningful message to his subjects for the special day, since he remembers it for two great reasons. The most heartfelt for her is the death of her beloved father, the King George VI. Then there is the beginning of his reign when he was only 25 years old, when he swore his dedication to the English. This was reconfirmed in his celebration speech.