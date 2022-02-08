Save 500 euros on this new premium Samsung smart TV with this offer

This huge television falls in price on the official website to 849 euros.

Who doesn’t want to save 500 euros on their new smart TV? Well this from Samsung falls to 849 euros from 1,349 euros to which it went on sale not long ago. Its about largest in its class at 65 inches diagonally. It’s the 2021 model they want take off stock in the middle and therefore this brutal drop in price.

And it is that Samsung has established itself in the world of televisions as one of the best manufacturers along with LG, Sony and Panasonic. With its QLED technology, it has known be among the best by leaps and bounds. This time, a great 65-inch panel can be yours for much less than you planned to spend. And if you want to save more money, hand over your current or travel television and you could get up to 705 euros extra discount.

Buy a premium Samsung Smart TV for 849 euros

This Samsung smart TV features a huge 65-inch screen (165 cm diagonal) with QLED technology. can represent up to 100% color volume with his inorganic Quantum dot. And thanks to the AI ​​of your 4K QLED processor, any image will be dramatically enhanced regardless of its source. Whether it comes from a Blu-ray player, an Android TV Box or a console like PlayStation, the image will look ten. Even fluent in video games, supporting a refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

your technology QuantumHDR10+ get dark scenes to be seen clearly and you don’t have to be watching TV in the darkness of your living room, as if it were a projector. The purity of the colors is such that you will be able to appreciate them from any angle with Wide Viewing Angle. Also has adaptive brightness depending on the light situation of the room, in order not to damage our sight it is the best.

The sound of this television is clear, detailed and superb. Depending on what we are visualizing we will automatically have a spectacular soundhearing the nuances of songs, instruments, as well as the complete clarity of the ambient sound of a movie or series. The design of this smart TV is very flat and thin, so much so that it looks like an OLED.

And if we look at its connections, we have everything you are looking for in a next-generation smart TV: 4 HDMI, 2 USB, digital optical output, Ethernet input, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay 2 and where you can share the image of your Android mobile. Its weight without base is 20.9 kg and you can hang it on the wall with a VESA mount 400 x 300mm If you prefer. If not, the base is included, of course.

