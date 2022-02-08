Santiago Solari’s America added two commitments to its calendar, apart from Liga MX

Santiago Solari’s Águilas del América confirmed two more matches on their schedule for the first half of the year, in addition to those already in the Liga MX C22 Grita México Tournament.

The Eagles of Americadespite the fact that in the first six months of the year they will only be assigned to Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, they will have until the end of their participation in the mentioned contest, an intense calendar. This, because in the last hours they confirmed two more meetings to the schedule originally outlined.

As already happened in the last interruption by date FIFAin which the set of Santiago Solari took the opportunity to play a friendly against the Blue Cross from Juan Reynoso Guzman in one of the courts of the facilities of the property located in Coapathe Cream blue will not stop its activity during the next presentations of the Mexico national team at Octagonal End of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Although in those days the main male cast of the America club will not face duels for the MX Leagueit will do so under the framework of a new edition of the Eagle Tour with two confirmed rivals, between the matches corresponding to days 11 and 12 of the Shout Mexico Tournament C22 against him Sports Toluca and the Club Necaxarespectively.

Against whom and where will Santiago Solari’s América play on the next Águila Tour?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari will play two exhibition matches under the context of the Eagle Tour. On March 23 they will do it before the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León at PNC Stadium Houston and on the 26th of the same month against the Rayados de Monterrey at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. Both with start time at 7:30 p.m. CDMX.

This was the calendar of the Eagles of America

With the two new parties for the Eagle Tourthe calendar that approaches the America from Santiago Solari was formed as follows: Santos Laguna (12/2), Mazatlan (2/16), Pachuca (2/19), Cougars (2/26), Queretaro (1/3), Monterey (5/3), Chivas (12/3), Toluca (3/20), tigers (3/23), Monterey (3/26), Necaxa (2/4), Juarez (9/4), Tijuana (4/15), Lion (4/20), tigers (4/23) and Blue Cross (4/30).