Santiago Solari remains firm in America, despite bad streak

The Eagles board maintains its support for the Argentine coach, with the confidence that victories will come soon

MEXICO — America going through one of the most complicated moments since the arrival of Santiago Solari. The Eagles have eight official games in a row without winning between the League and Concacaf, in which they also have five defeats. Despite these poor numbers in recent months, the Argentine coach remains firm in his position.

Sources commented to ESPN that within the Americanist cadre there is concern about the few soccer arguments that the America in recent weeks, but the team’s board considers that there is a cure for this bad moment and therefore Solari He has the support of the institution so that he can try to resume the good results that characterized his first year in office.

Santiago Solari suffered a painful defeat with América last Saturday against Atlético de San Luis. picture 7

The directors of America understand that reinforcements require time to adapt and that injuries have hit the team hard. The hierarchs of the capital institution expect the team to show improvement as the tournament progresses and arrive packed to the Liguilla, an instance in which the Eagles have deflated in the last two Liga MX contests.

The sources consulted stressed that the next two weeks will be essential for the process of Solaribecause the Eagles will face next Saturday Saints in Torreón, then they travel to Mazatlan to dispute the pending duel of the second day and close on February 20 against Pachucain case the positive results do not accompany Solari and the team remains in the last places of the competition, it will be analyzed what happens with the future of the strategist, already with a third of the tournament played.

ESPN was able to confirm that inside the locker room there is total commitment with the coaching staff that he heads Solari and the conviction of getting out of the bad streak that the team is going through as soon as possible. After the defeat with San Luis There was loud talk in the dressing room and the footballers promised to close ranks and lift the team.

At the moment, the azulcrema are focused only on preparing in the best possible way the three games that are coming in the next two weeks. This Monday the Eagles worked in double session to continue recovering physically and mentally ahead of the duel against Santos.