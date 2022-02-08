Samsung’s new tablet plummets, with big screen and huge battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which has only been on the market for a month, is already close to 200 euros on Amazon. It is a good tablet if you are looking for a cheap option.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the new tablet from Samsung, renewal of the best-selling cheap tablet from the South Korean firm. To maintain success, this model has a bigger screen and more power, keeping the battery of large capacity. Although it has only been on the market for a month, the price of this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has already fallen to 215 euros in amazon.

This Samsung Tab A8 is positioned as a firm candidate to be one of the best cheap tablets of the year, becoming a good option for those who want a tablet for studying, for entertainment or for basic tasks. The model on offer is the WiFi connectivity model with 64 GB of storage, which has a original price of 259 euros. Therefore, when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on Amazon, you not only get a good Android tablet, but also you save about 45 euros.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The design is one of the differential points of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, with a aluminum chassis which can be grey, silver and rose gold. Be careful, only the first two are on sale on Amazon. In addition to the good build quality, this is a tablet comfortable to use due to its thickness (6.9 millimeters) and your weight (508 grams). It offers a good grip, being able to use it for hours without getting tired.

Its front is almost completely occupied by a 10.5-inch TFT screen with WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels). If we add that rides four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, we see that we are facing a tablet focused on the consumption of multimedia content. In addition, it has a 3.5-millimeter headphone port.

The Galaxy Tab A8 also equips a octa-core processor with maximum power of 2 GHzenough for basic tasks. What’s more, 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. Its factory operating system is Android 11, although update to Android 12 is expected in the coming months.

By the way, he has a 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera to take photos and have video calls with your loved ones. We ended up talking about his battery, which has a 7,040mAh capacity to reach the day of use without many complications. Supports 15W fast charging, but the charger is not included. Therefore, you should use one you have at home or buy a Samsung 15W chargerfor €12.45 in amazon.

Related topics: Offers, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Android Tablets

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!