Samsung teases the power of the Galaxy S22’s night mode

Samsung launched an advertising campaign that seeks to highlight the photographic capabilities of the new Galaxy S22, which will integrate a renewed system capable of taking better images with night mode. For this reason, advertising features a tiger that “comes to life” on a 3D screen.

The South Korean did not detail if the video that is part of the campaign was taken with a Galaxy S22, but it would not be surprising if the day of the presentation of the long-awaited smartphone confirms that it was.

The campaign began on February 4 under the name “Tiger in the City”, and shows one of these imposing felines performing different actions and interacting with the typeface used by the Galaxy brand.

Samsung detailed that there will be screens with these tigers in the cities of New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. In New York, Samsung specified that the tiger is located in the emblematic Times Square.

The Galaxy S22 will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

If you read us from Mexico, the event will take place at 5:00 am in Mexico City. If you are in Spain, you can follow it at 4:00 pm in Madrid. Finally, for our readers in Chile, the event will take place at noon.

So far it is known that we will see three models with different screen sizes: the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be 6.06 inches, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be 6.55 inches and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 6.81 inches.

Based on the images published by the reputable leaker OneLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a design similar to that of the Galaxy Note, with straight lines and a different appearance for the camera module.

