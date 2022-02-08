Saints to promote Dennis Allen as new head coach, sources say

The defensive coordinator of New Orleans appeared as the great favorite to succeed Sean Payton at the head of the club

The New Orleans Saints have reported to the defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be hired as their new head coach, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN this Monday.

Allen49 years old, will replace who was his boss for years, Sean Payton, who left the franchise two weeks ago. It will be Allen’s second chance as head coach, after he went 8-28 as manager of the Oakland Raidersfrom 2012 to ’14.

Dennis Allen looked widely like the natural successor to Sean Payton at the helm of New Orleans’ offense. Getty Images

The saints They also interviewed the former coaches of NFLBrian Flores Y Doug Peterson; to the defensive coordinator of the Detroit LionsAaron Glennto the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy; and his own special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzifor the position.

Allen was considered the candidate to beat, given that he was so successful as the defensive coordinator of New Orleansand also because the franchise wasn’t looking for a complete rebuild after posting the second-best regular-season record in the NFL throughout the last five years.

“Those eight teams that fired their head coaches, I think their situation was different than ours,” the Los Angeles general manager said. SaintsMickey Loomisin the face of his search for a new head coach”, “Our head coach left with some very good pieces already really fixed.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. But … I don’t see it as a big culture change, roster change, anything like that.”

The defense of New Orleans has become the team’s strength in recent years, placing fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed over the past four years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Allen also replaced Payton for a 2021 game when he was sidelined by COVID-19, and the saints They won that match 9-0 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the first time that Tom Brady He has been whitewashed since 2006.

It is not clear how much of the group of attendees of the saints will be retained, although they could have been a factor in the hiring of Allen. The offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Y Rizzi they are among the most valuable assistants on the current team.

The saints bet that Allen will be more successful in his second opportunity as head coach. In fact, Loomis He said that he considers as something positive that Allen He has experience to learn from.

“First of all, he’s a great coach, and he’s been a part of our complex for a long time,” he explained. Loomis In the past week. “He’s been a part of building this culture and he’s been a part of the success we’ve had over the years. And he has experience as a head coach, too.”



Allen now becomes the 11th full-time head coach in the history of the saints, and No. 17 including interims. He was a member of the original group of assistants from Payton in 2006 as an assistant defensive lineman, and served as a secondary coach when the saints they won the superbowl in the 2009 campaign. Allen left to become defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2011 and head coach of the raiders from 2012 to 2014. But, he was fired after four games of that campaign and returned to the saints as a senior defensive assistant in 2015.

Allen became defensive coordinator for New Orleans later in 2015 after Rob Ryan was fired, and he’s stayed in the role ever since, gradually helping transform a unit that ranked 32nd in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed that 2015 season.

The raiders were in rebuild mode when Allen took over, partly because of a salary-cap issue. But the team was showing no signs of progress when it was fired after an 0-4 start in 2014. They also lost the final six games of the 2013 campaign, going on a 10-game losing streak.

Unfortunately for Allendid not enjoy the sweetness of his final draft class with the team in 2014, which had defensive All-Pro, Khalil Mackand the quarterback Derek Carr. Nevertheless, Allen he has insisted that experience has helped him become a better coach.

“I think the résumé and what I’ve been able to accomplish here defensively speaks for itself in terms of the kind of culture and the kind of group that we’ve built here,” he said. Allen on the week 18, when asked about head coaching opportunities. “I would love to get that opportunity again; I think I will be much better prepared.

“I think, whatever you do, when you get experience, you get better at whatever it is. I certainly feel like we’ve grown here every year. So I think if you keep working, you’re going to get better at whatever you do.” .

Allen played safety in Texas A&Mthen began his coaching career as an assistant with Texas A&M, Tulsa and the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Saints. his father, Grady Allenplayed in the NFL for five years as a linebacker with the Falcons.