Sadio Mané opens up to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona!

Author of 10 goals in 26 games of the current season, Sadio Mane will now return to Liverpool triumphant after winning the first African Cup with Senegal. And it is that this striker who has been a key player in the recent successes of the networks, He has managed to transfer his success to the national team as well.

A player who, at 29 years old, is in football maturity, so that the African attracts many glances. But his contract ends in 2023 with the Anfield team, so that the attacker now, according to Goal, could be open to listen to offers within a few months.

Seduced by La Liga

This means that the striker would be willing to change the scene to go to one of the two greats of La Liga. Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona They are attentive to the possibility of welcoming this player into their ranks and the striker himself seems to like the idea.

Catalans and You meringues They could be attentive, while the player considers its continuity. He even has the challenge of being the best African player in history, which is why he considers the possibility of a change of scenery to try his luck in one of the greats of La Liga. We will have to wait a bit for more clues.