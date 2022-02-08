Russell Crowe’s disastrous casting that left him out of a popular Julia Roberts romantic comedy

There are many Hollywood celebrities who were left out of movies they wanted to star in. Names that did everything possible to get a role but that, for various reasons, failed to convince those responsible for the project. And a story of that nature recently surfaced, involving Russell Crowe and his unsuccessful attempt to be part of one of the best romantic comedies he starred in Julia Roberts.

A few days ago the book was published in the United States From Hollywood with Lovean essay on the history of romantic comedies and their popularity in the industry. And in one of its chapters it is revealed that Crowe was one step away from starring My best friend’s Wedding. The director of that film, PJ Hogandetailed how the disastrous casting between Crowe and the actress was and why the star of A brilliant mind was left out of the project.

My best friend’s Wedding Archive

In his own words, Hogan confesses that while preparing the film, “Crowe was the first choice,” and then details: “Russell was probably the most amazing actor I’ve ever seen, in my opinion. I sensed that he was on his way to becoming a big star.” But the director knew that no one was going to be approved without the approval of Julia Roberts. For this reason, an audition was held in which both read an extract from the script. And while the director was confident that everything would go perfectly, the result was a real failure.

“I don’t know what happened,” PJ Hogan acknowledged about the test between Crowe and Roberts, who later explained: “It was one of the worst script readings I ever witnessed. Russell was sitting across from Julia. He grabbed the script from her and started to stare at it, but without looking at her even once. He read all his lines in a completely monotonous way. There was a point where Julia literally stretched across the table to within inches of Russell’s face, trying to at least make eye contact. But he didn’t even look at her. And at the end of that casting, Russell came up to me and said, “I think it went pretty well.” And at that moment I just knew: Russell was not going to be part of it. My best friend’s Wedding”.

The parade of names trying to land the role of Michael, the man Julianne (Roberts) is deeply in love with, included actors like Edward BurnsMatthew Perry Y Matthew McConaughey. In the book, Hogan revealed which candidate the protagonist was interested in: “If my memory serves me correctly, I think Julia wanted Benicio del Toro. A brilliant actor, but not well known for doing comedy.”

When it came to Kimmy, the woman engaged to Michael and the recipient of all of Julianne’s evil, finding the ideal actress was also a huge challenge. The filmmaker knew that “whoever played Kimmy had to be a big star,” and that he primarily had to make the audience believe that he could match the charisma of the leading lady. After some tentative names, such as Drew BarrymoreCalista Flockhart Y Reese witherspoonfinally the chosen one was Cameron Diaz. Hogan revealed that the protagonist was not very convinced of that option, and that after “an intense negotiation” to convince her, Roberts accepted but with the only condition of giving the role of Michael to her friend, Dermot Mulroney. In this way, the central trio of the film was established.

25 years after its premiere, My best friend’s Wedding It is still one of the most iconic romantic comedies not only from Julia Roberts, but from the history of that genre. A film capable of playing with the rules of those films, and suggesting a story where the villain is the central figure. And on that, the director concludes: “This was a romantic comedy, which was not so romantic. Julia somersaulted, and through her character, she had to bring the audience along with her, and by the end of the story, no one would hate her.”

My best friend’s Wedding is available on HBO Go.