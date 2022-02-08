Roar, the Apple TV + anthology series with Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo at the helm

The streaming platform, Apple TV +, just released new footage and a premiere date for another star-studded anthology series. Roar is described as a female-driven dark comedy series, and the impressive cast includes Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

The series is based on a short story book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, and seeks to encompass the full range of life experiences that encompass what it means to be a woman in the twentieth century. As an anthology series, Roar has the opportunity to tell multiple stories in a short space of time, each focusing on a different woman’s perspective in today’s world.

The first images show Kidman, Gilpin, Wever and Erivo, all in very different circumstances. Look at the images below:

Nicole Kidman on Roar, an Apple TV+ series. / Producer.

Cynthia Erivo on Roar, an Apple TV+ series. / Producer.

Roar is the first series to come out of Apple TV+’s deal with Mensch and Flahive, who created Glow at Netflix. Additionally, Kidman is listed as executive producer of the series that will premiere on Apple TV + on April 15. @worldwide