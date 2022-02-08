Roar: Starring Nicole Kidman and directed only by women has a release date

Roar, the international star-studded dark comedy anthology series for Apple TV led by Nicole Kidman has revealed its official world premiere date and first look.

February 08, 2022 11:33 a.m.

Roar will appear on the screen AppleTV+ with the premise that it will be a thought-provoking production, made by and starring strong and talented women. It features an all-star cast that includes Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Nicole Kidman , who is also an executive producer; the winner of the Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards, Cynthia Erivo; the six-time Emmy nominee, Issa Raethe Emmy Award winner, Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; the three-time Emmy Award nominee, Betty Gilpin; Y meera syal, Fivel Stewart Y Kara Hayward.

Roar premieres on April 15 on Apple TV

Based on a book of short stories by cecelia ahern, all 8 episodes of Roar will air starting next Friday, April 15, 2022 . The series is the first to be released under the umbrella agreement of “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”) with the famous platform, which is expected to become one of the works favorite anthology for lovers of the dark comedy genre.

Roar offers an intimate, moving, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique blend of magical realism, family and professional settings, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with the rest of the world.

Roar stars strong and talented women.

Roar is committed to presenting a masterful staging of several compelling stories in a short space of time, each focusing on a different woman’s perspective in today’s world. Expectations are high once The first images were released featuring Kidman, Gilpin, Wever and Erivo, all in very different circumstances. .

In addition to starring, Kidman is an executive producer with Per Saari and the Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producing on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The author, Cecelia Ahern, is an executive producer through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park is an executive producer for Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

Roar: New Images From Star-Studded Dark Comedy Anthology Series

Roar will thus be incorporated into the catalog of Apple TV + options along with other productions, among which are The Afterparty, the murder-mystery comedy produced by Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The third season of servant, by M. Night Shyamala; the second installment of Invasioncreated by Simon Kinberg and David Weil; Disclaimer the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón; besides Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. And premieres like The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; we crashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, among others.