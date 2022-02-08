Rihanna changes “the rules of maternity clothes” with a very stylish shirt | Fashion and Beauty

The pregnancy of Rihanna It has become, without a doubt, one of the news of the year. The good news has arrived at the end of January and everyone is already thinking about the name and sex of the baby and its date of birth.

Meanwhile, the artist has decided to calmly enjoy this new and exciting stage of her life. Yes indeed, always with the style that characterizes him.

Rihanna’s passion for fashion is more than obvious. Now that she is pregnant, she is going to make the most of it to inspire future mothers with her looks. In fact, One of the ones she has recently worn has revolutionized her followers on social networks, since she has broken with the standards of maternity clothing.

She’s not only wearing stilettos, but also an open shirt that lets us see her cleavage and her belly. Without a doubt, a look with which Rihanna shows that she feels confident and very proud of her baby.

As we mentioned in previous lines, the messages on social networks have not yielded after the publication of these images. “Pregnant Rihanna is here to change the rules of maternity wear,” notes @pantherXshadee. “But how can she look like that while pregnant. A goddess is what she is,” she says @tamaraluqueee. “OMG what a woman,” adds @thejulstw. “I wish I had a millionth of the power this person has while still pregnant,” says @Bel_Isa_bel.

There is no doubt that the one from Barbados has earned the compliments of her followers with this look. Although it is not the first time, since it has shown on more than one occasion that it has a spectacular taste in fashion.

The paparazzi caught Rihanna already A$AP Rocky strolling the streets of New York at the end of January. She decided to show off her pregnant belly for the first time, thus revealing the beginning of a new stage.

The couple has known each other for nine years, but began their romance in mid-2020. Rihanna’s desire to be a mother was nothing new, as she had spoken about it on several occasions. Of course, she wanted the baby to arrive at a time when she was relaxed and prepared. And that moment has arrived.

There’s no doubt that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going to be wonderful (and stylish) parents.