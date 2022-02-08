Rigoberta Bandini will publish her first book

Rigoberta Bandini will publish Vertigo, his first book, on April 7. The singer launches into the field of “autofiction”, hand in hand with the publisher Aguilar from Penguin Random House. As the editorial has remarked in its press release, it is an “honest and accurate account of the crisis of the thirties, written by the artist of the moment”.

real name Paula Ribothe Catalan began her career in the professional world as a dubbing actress for Dakota Fanning or Emma Stone. But Rigoberta no longer goes unnoticed by anyoneafter his Ow mom, a song that is not new, far from it. The song was written almost ten years ago and came out of the drawer thanks to the invitation to the Benidorm Fest. What a surprise, huh?

The editorial has also wanted to highlight some of the most significant phrases that Rigoberta writes in the epilogue of the work: “This book came out of that vertigo and in that crisis is where I began to compose the songs that have changed my life. Rigoberta is already a part of Paula. Rigoberta has always been in me. Rigoberta we are a little bit all”.

Of course, the book had already been published a few years ago, but signed as Paula Ribo. April seventh will Rigoberta Bandini.