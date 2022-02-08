Review: Krasinski Delivers New Thrills in A Quiet Place 2

John Krasinski catches you off guard in the opening moment of “A Quiet Place Part II,” inviting you into his movie with the scariest thing in the universe: noise.

A testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” is that any sound will immediately make you feel uncomfortable: the crunch of a bag, the crunch of an apple, the closing of a car door. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, with a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy are we LOUD.

It’s a punch in the stomach, and not just because he wastes no time getting into the action. We know that he and others will not be alive when the movie cuts to the present. And you might be surprised how far a little glimpse of their happiness goes when it comes to reminding them of what they’ve lost and what they’re trying to hold on to.

The sequel picks up right where the previous one left off. Emily Blunt’s character, Evelyn, hasn’t had time to be a complete Sarah Connor in “A Quiet Place Part II,” as the Abbotts have no respite. She and her family — a newborn, her son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) — are on the move looking for another place to stay. They have prepared a terrifying coffin-like box for the baby, complete with an oxygen tank and breathing apparatus so he can move around without having to worry about her crying. Clearly this was thought of by people who are parents in real life, but it’s best not to wonder too much about the logistics of it all.

Suffice to say, the baby show ensures that your stomach won’t stop in knots for the duration of the movie. Krasinski makes a decision with the baby that borders on indecency, but it is tremendously effective.

It’s amazing that he was able to find enough novelties in this world to justify an entire sequel, but unfortunately, the Regan-inspired trick to stun monsters using high-frequency sounds is only effective in the immediate environment. In other words, there are many more out there.

The family finds another place and a once-friendly face: Emmett (Cillian Murphy). But like many of Murphy’s characters, it’s unclear whether or not he can be trusted, and he doesn’t seem to want to help them.

Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe are once again fantastic in their roles, using sign language and their expressive and empathic faces to brilliantly convey terror, love and pain. The nail also reprises his role and is just as effective at creating tension as before, but unfortunately Krasinski has something more brutal in store for one of the Abbotts.

However, the reason these movies work isn’t because of the jump scares. They work because, at heart, they’re a high-concept meditation on parenting. Sure, surprises keep our hearts pumping, but the real terror, the one that burrows into your consciousness, comes from that deep, intractable fear of not being able to protect your children. Many monster movies boldly claim to be about something bigger and they rarely are; they succeed.

After being delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic, “A Quiet Place Part II” will be shown starting May 28 only in theaters for 45 days and will then be available on Paramount+. And it might sound like a cliché, but it’s hard to imagine seeing it anywhere but on the big screen. It’s the kind of movie that demands it.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” a Paramount Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). English) for “terror, violence and gory/disturbing images.” Duration: 97 minutes. Three stars out of four.