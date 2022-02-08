Relive the gigantic concerts during the Ebrard government

CDMX.- On twitter the massive free concerts that were presented during the government of Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City were remembered by different users.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón was Head of Government of Mexico City from December 5, 2006 to December 4, 2012, and during his last year, among other things, the massive and free concerts that his government achieved stand out.

Among the guests is Britney Spears, Paul MCCARTNEY Y Justin Bieberwho achieved audiences of more than 100 thousand people in different places in Mexico City.

Read more: Bad Bunny sweeps Mexico with his tour

Britney Spears was confirmed by Marcelo Ebrard through her social networks, during a November 29, 2011, to sing from 7:00 p.m. at the Monument of the Revolution, in CDMX, where around 120 thousand people gathered.

“Confirm that Britney Spears will be on Sunday the 4th at 7:00 p.m. at the Monument to the Revolution at the beginning of Christmas,” tweeted Ebrard, former head of government of Mexico City.

Months later, in April 2012, Ebrard Casaubón confirmed through his official Twitter account that Paul McCartney would be performing for free in the CDMX Zócalo thanks to the sponsorship of a group of people, about whom no information was revealed.

“I hereby inform you that on May 10 we will have a Paul McCartney concert thanks to the generous support of a group of sponsors,” tweeted Ebrard Casaubón about the former Beatle’s concert that achieved the attendance of 180 thousand people.

The third massive concert promoted by your government in the Mexico City it was that of Justin Bieber, who was at his peak during those, so much so that he even caused fan marches in the streets of the Historic Center.

It was in June 2012 when he announced the singer’s concert through his official Twitter account; “Justin Bieber agrees to give a free concert on June 11 in the zócalo as in other cities. It is a fact, he accepted our invitation!”.

These massive concerts remain in the collective imagination of the inhabitants of Mexico City who had the fortune to see them.

Although in social networks it was mentioned that in the government of Marcelo Ebrard Manu Chao was also able to sing for free, this did not happen that way, because although the concert was free, it happened on March 26, 2006, months before the now Secretary of Foreign Affairs came to power in CDMX.

Finally, it is clarified that Manu Chao’s concert in CDMX was part of the invitation that was made to close the Tlalocan International Festival for Water, where other great Mexican artists also participated for free; Rococo Pantheon, La Maldita Vecindad and Los Estramboticos.