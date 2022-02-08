Red Bull has “learned” a lot from Pérez: “It has made us stronger”

Jonathan Wheatley says that Red Bull has learned a lot from Sergio Pérez’s experience. The team’s sporting director believes that the relationship has strengthened both parties, but is convinced that they can still continue to grow together in 2022.



In recent years, Red Bull has opted for the youth of drivers such as Pierre Gasly or Alexander Albon. However, in 2021 they opted for Pérez’s experience, who has contributed very valuable things in his first season with the team. Wheatley, who boasts of having worked with very different drivers, assures that the arrival of ‘Checo’ to the team made them change their methodology.



“Now, with Checo, it’s completely different. It was more like when we brought Mark Webber into the team, to be honest. We brought in a very experienced person, with a lot of experience in Formula 1. We have learned from him and he has made us stronger. He has also learned from us and that has made him stronger“, he told the Dutch web portal Racing News 365.

Jonathan has highlighted that a driver with Pérez’s experience knows exactly where he has to focus. A rookie often doesn’t know how to use the tools that he has at his disposal, but now Red Bull hasn’t had that problem.

“It’s very difficult to make the transition from a small team to a big one. And understanding how to use the tools and people that you have available, do it correctly and separate the chaff from the wheat. This is what a more experienced driver brings to a team. They know what is important,” he added.

In addition, the sports director of the energy drink brand has found here one of Sergio’s main strengths. The Mexican knows perfectly at what point in the lap he loses time or what he needs to do to gain a few tenths of a second.

“Of all the information they get during a lap or during a race, they focus on what is stopping them from going faster. Checo is an expert on that. He understands exactly,” he stressed.

After a first season with the team, Wheatley expects ‘Checo’ to shine in 2022. The new regulations will completely change things, but at Red Bull they are confident that their driver will be able to shine and show what he is really capable of. track.

“With this change in technical regulations, I hope Checo gets comfortable with the car and shows us what it is really capable of“, Jonathan has pointed to close.

