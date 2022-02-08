Really? Even KFC mocks Willyrex’s controversial NFTs

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez, better known as Willyrex on social networks, was one of the least controversial personalities on the internet. It seems those days are in the past. In recent months, he has earned rejection from a large section of the community after continually expressing his support for the troublesome NFTs. Now, the controversy continues and even high-profile brands did not hesitate to make fun of the subject.

It is not a secret that many Spanish content creators began to migrate to Andorra in recent years. Despite how controversial the issue is, KFC Spain recently made fun of it by stating that the peninsular country has 218 chain restaurants, while Andorra has 0.

For a strange reason, Willyrex decided to respond to the company’s tweet and pointed out that there was a KFC branch on the busiest street in Andorra that had to close.

Technically you had one on the busiest street in the country and you had to close it… I don’t know the reasons pic.twitter.com/y68AILOT6O — Willyrex (@WillyrexYT) February 4, 2022

How to lose your CM job for trying to make 14-year-olds like you on Twitter — Sanchy.eth (@bySanchy) February 5, 2022

KFC Spain continued with the joke and assured that said branch was sold to be able to buy a Golem from the youtuber, that is, an NFT. This comment did not sit well with a Twitter user, who did not hesitate to express his disgust. In response, the company took a screenshot of its non-fungible token.

Finally, the content creator, who used to upload videos from Minecraft Y Call of Duty On his YouTube channels, he stated that “even KFC screenshots my NFTs because they couldn’t have the original.”

Even KFC screenshot my NFTs because they couldn’t have the original! 🚀 https://t.co/TbgfFZDq0L — Willyrex (@WillyrexYT) February 6, 2022

Willyrex believes that all influencers will have their own NFTs in the future

Within the framework of this curious situation, the Spanish youtuber hit the hornet again when he stated once again that NFTs are the future and that it will be a matter of time for all content creators to venture into technology. Furthermore, he compared this issue to the Andorran controversy.

“Are you ready for most of the influencers you know to start putting out NFT collections…? And those who say “never!” They will take time but they will also remove them, just as they said they would not go to Andorra and they have gone or will go. It’s not a bad thing, NFTs are the best you can get from an influencer, if they do it right and make it useful, of course,” said Guillermo Díaz.

It’s not a bad thing, NFTs are the best thing you can get from an influencer, if they do it right and of course use it. Oh yeah, it’s going to get messy…

– There will be scams..

– Hacks to smart contracts for fudge

– And others will sell their soul to sell their NFTs… It’s going to be fun — Willyrex (@WillyrexYT) February 4, 2022

As expected, his comments generated all kinds of reactions. While some users defended him and showed their enthusiasm for the technology, others decided to make fun of the Spanish content creator and, in some cases, insult him.

In case you missed it: Really? Ubisoft gave away NFTs to its employees for 20 years of Ghost Recon

But tell us, do you agree with Willyrex? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to NFTs.

Related Video: The NFT War: Who’s For and Who’s Against?