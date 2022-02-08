‘Reacher’ triumphs on Amazon Prime Video and will have a second season

Adaptation of the novels by Lee Childs premiered last Friday on the platform and, just four days later, ‘Reacher’ fans already know that they will have a second season. Apparently the series has been enjoyed some good audience data since it has entered among the most watched series of the weekend.

"The phenomenal debut of 'Reacher' is testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's best-known heroes, from Nick Santora's original approach to storytelling, the brilliant incarnation of Alan's character and the dedication of the talented people who have worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make an undeniably watchable series," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.









The series only has eight episodes, which makes it weekend marathon meatand the spontaneous fame acquired by Alan Ritchson, its protagonist, surely has had to do with the success and subsequent renewal of the series.

After two films released in 2012 and 2016, Tom Cruise left the role due to poor reviews from the audience. “The fans have had enough with Tom Cruise,” said Lee Childs after the cancellation of the film saga, “Jack Reacher is like a rugby player, a big ugly guy, and Tom is not ugly and he is not big. Really, It didn’t bother me, but I understand that it bothered the fans. So we won’t make any more movies with Tom Cruise,” he justified about the failure of the tapes.

Nick Santoro he is responsible for bringing Reacher’s new adventures to television. Alan Ritchson leads a cast consisting of Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill.