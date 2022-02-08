‘Reacher’ pulls out muscle and renews for a second season

It seems that there were not a few who were left wide-eyed last Friday when they found Alan Richter as Jack Reacher, the popular literary character that Tom Cruise had already brought to the cinema. In the same way that Amazon Prime Video sometimes has trouble communicating its premieres as if they were television events, it also sometimes has a knack for creating unexpected hits. reacher is one of them: it premiered on Friday and two days later it was already renewed for a second season.

According to data provided by Amazon Prime Video, Reacher would have become one of the five best premieres in the history of the platform in its first 24 hours. It was also very well received by those who gave it a chance: it has been rated 4.7 out of 5 in the first public ratings.





The first season of reacher focused on the first novel of the saga written by Lee Child, the pseudonym of the British Jim Grant, which was titled KillingFloor. It introduces Jack Reacher, a former soldier who is dedicated to moving around the United States guided by his intuition and willing to get his hands dirty in the face of injustice. And, of course, just stepping into a lost town called Margrave, they find a corpse and he becomes the main suspect with his almost two meters tall, menacing gaze and arms that can split anyone who crosses his path in two.

The first season has eight episodes. Amazon Prime Video

Creator Nick Santora will also lack material to adapt: ​​Lee Child has published a total of 27 books since 1997, which always tell new adventures of this physical man, of few words and extraordinary powers of deduction. It is a clear work: it provides few justifications, action and the sense of duty of reacherwho is not good at making new friends but always tries to do the right thing.





