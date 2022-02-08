Razzie 2022: Bruce Willis will have his own category in the worst of the year awards

In Vandal Random we love Razzie. these popular awards reward the worst film and the worst actors and actresses of the year and in this edition they have taken a special leap by creating an exclusive category focused on Bruce Willis. The Golden Raspberry Awardsbetter known as the Razzieare the hooligan and carefree prelude to the Oscars, and seek to highlight the most atrocious and particular aspects of the audiovisual industry.

This year’s selection has not convinced many

The horny version of the Oscars has been, according to fans and critics, a few years somewhat lazy. Although they are usually the perfect counterpoint to the Academy Awards, they sometimes derail one of their own and seek to highlight rather than correctly point out what is of little or no quality. This year they have targeted Amy Adamsactress who has a double nomination for The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hansen.







But beyond the ineffable musical of Lady Di premiered by Netflix and the interpretation of Jared Leto like Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, we find that Bruce Willis has his own category. Yes, as you are reading In just a few months, the actor from The fifth element He has played different roles in eight different productions, each one worse, with science fiction movies, thriller And all. We leave you with the full nominations.

Razzie Nominations 2022

WORST MOVIE

Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley

Infinite by Antoine Fuqua

Karen from Coke Daniels

Space Jam: New Legends by Malcolm D. Lee

The Woman in the Window by Joe Wright

WORST DIRECTION

Christopher Ashley for Lady Di: The Musical

Stephen Chbosky for Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels by Karen

Renny Harlin for Thieves Elite

Joe Wright for The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal for Lady Di: The Musical

Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning for Karen

Ruby Rose for A Night of Vengeance

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood for Dangerous Instinct

Roe Hartampf for Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg for Infinite

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams for Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson for Infinite

Erin Davie for Lady Di: The Musical

Judy Kaye for Lady Di: The Musical

Taryn Manning for Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck for The Last Showdown

Nick Cannon for Thieves Elite

Mel Gibson for Dangerous Instinct

Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical

Jared Leto for House of Gucci

WORST COMBO ON SCREEN

Any awkward cast member with any painfully choreographed musical number in Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James with any Waner character in Space Jam: New Legends

Jared Leto with his latex face, his grotesque clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of Gucci

Ben Platt with any other character who pretends to sing all day is a normal thing in Dear Evan Hansen

Tom with Jerry in Tom and Jerry

WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY

Karen (as an unintended remake of Cruella)

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom and Jerry

Twist (as rap copy of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (as a copy of Rear Window)

WORST BRUCE WILLIS OF THE YEAR