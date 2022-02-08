Razzie 2022: Bruce Willis will have his own category in the worst of the year awards
In Vandal Random we love Razzie. these popular awards reward the worst film and the worst actors and actresses of the year and in this edition they have taken a special leap by creating an exclusive category focused on Bruce Willis. The Golden Raspberry Awardsbetter known as the Razzieare the hooligan and carefree prelude to the Oscars, and seek to highlight the most atrocious and particular aspects of the audiovisual industry.
This year’s selection has not convinced many
The horny version of the Oscars has been, according to fans and critics, a few years somewhat lazy. Although they are usually the perfect counterpoint to the Academy Awards, they sometimes derail one of their own and seek to highlight rather than correctly point out what is of little or no quality. This year they have targeted Amy Adamsactress who has a double nomination for The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hansen.
But beyond the ineffable musical of Lady Di premiered by Netflix and the interpretation of Jared Leto like Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, we find that Bruce Willis has his own category. Yes, as you are reading In just a few months, the actor from The fifth element He has played different roles in eight different productions, each one worse, with science fiction movies, thriller And all. We leave you with the full nominations.
Razzie Nominations 2022
WORST MOVIE
- Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley
- Infinite by Antoine Fuqua
- Karen from Coke Daniels
- Space Jam: New Legends by Malcolm D. Lee
- The Woman in the Window by Joe Wright
WORST DIRECTION
- Christopher Ashley for Lady Di: The Musical
- Stephen Chbosky for Dear Evan Hansen
- Coke Daniels by Karen
- Renny Harlin for Thieves Elite
- Joe Wright for The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTRESS
- Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal for Lady Di: The Musical
- Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn Manning for Karen
- Ruby Rose for A Night of Vengeance
WORST ACTOR
- Scott Eastwood for Dangerous Instinct
- Roe Hartampf for Lady Di: The Musical
- LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends
- Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg for Infinite
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams for Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson for Infinite
- Erin Davie for Lady Di: The Musical
- Judy Kaye for Lady Di: The Musical
- Taryn Manning for Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Ben Affleck for The Last Showdown
- Nick Cannon for Thieves Elite
- Mel Gibson for Dangerous Instinct
- Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical
- Jared Leto for House of Gucci
WORST COMBO ON SCREEN
- Any awkward cast member with any painfully choreographed musical number in Lady Di: The Musical
- LeBron James with any Waner character in Space Jam: New Legends
- Jared Leto with his latex face, his grotesque clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of Gucci
- Ben Platt with any other character who pretends to sing all day is a normal thing in Dear Evan Hansen
- Tom with Jerry in Tom and Jerry
WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY
- Karen (as an unintended remake of Cruella)
- Space Jam: New Legends
- Tom and Jerry
- Twist (as rap copy of Oliver Twist)
- The Woman in the Window (as a copy of Rear Window)
WORST BRUCE WILLIS OF THE YEAR
- In American Siege
- in apex
- In Cosmic Sin
- in Deadlock
- in fortress
- At Midnight in the Switchgrass
- in no escape
- In In Dangerous Lands