Rayados fans threaten Aguirre board after failure in the Club World Cup

fans of Monterey Striped they performed threats to the coach Javier Aguirre and team managers after the defeat in the Club World Cup 1-0 against him Al Ahly Of Egipt.

Photos circulated on social networks of a protest by fans of the royal club outside the hotel where the concentration was held, where the heads of Aguirre and members of the board of directors such as Duilio Davinosports president of the institution.

In other photographs, fans appear carrying a blanket bearing the legend “Da$a$sco Va$co” in reference to the Rayados coach, who has been criticized after being eliminated from the Club World Cup.

In none of the photos do the dissatisfied with the coaching staff and directors of Monterrey show their faces.

A diminished Al-Ahly, with five players concentrated with the Egyptian team, beat Rayados de Monterrey last Saturday by a score of 1-0, eliminating them from the Club World Cup.

The Egyptian team, African champion, won thanks to a goal in the 53rd minute by Mohamed Hany and advanced to the semifinals, in which they will face the Brazilian Palmeiras, monarch of Conmebol.

After the defeat, a fan protest went viral on social networks, who blocked the bus where the team was traveling and asked Javier Aguirre to show them the face of failure.

“Short, Aguirre, for the good! Tomorrow I’m going to come, same time and we’re going to be more”, “Get off, asshole!, Eggs is what they lack, cab…!”

Monterrey will close its participation in the Club World Cup this Wednesday when it plays the match for fifth place against Al-Jazira, the team from the United Arab Emirates.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital