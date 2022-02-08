Problems between actors behind the scenes in series

This is truly another level of “not getting along.”

Getting along with other people at work is not easy for everyone.

Now imagine how difficult it is with celebrities and their personalities. 🙄

ProSiebenSat.1 Media / Via giphy.com

These on-set roses made life a little harder for everyone who was forced to adjust to the never-ending drama of stars getting along badly.

one.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny (The secret X files)

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The writers of The secret X files they had to make sure to balance the time Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny spent on screen together with the time they spent apart. This was because the stars started freaking out over all the time they spent together.

two.

Kirk Cameron and Julie McCullough (Oh how it hurts to grow up!)

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Kirk Cameron’s ultra-conservative religious views led him to clash with co-star Julie McCullough, who signed on to play his love interest. McCullough’s experiences as a Playboy model upset the evangelical Christian. Cameron reportedly complained about McCullough’s past to the producers and demanded that she be written off the series. Though Cameron says her character arc was meant to be short, McCullough says she was fired from her, a move that was harsh on others on set.

3.

Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J (any given Sunday)

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx got on their nerves while filming any given Sunday. LL thought that Foxx took things too seriously, while Foxx thought that LL did the same. A scripted verbal argument quickly turned into an unscripted physical argument, putting the entire cast and crew on edge. Apparently, the two traded a few more blows before the movie ended. Years later they apologized and now they are fine.

Four.

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd (Moonlight)

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Cybill Shepherd didn’t like Bruce Willis parties at all. This started what would become a series of fights between the two. As things escalated between them, the team had to make sure both stars received equal treatment. Some of their scenes were even filmed with body doubles so the actors would have less time together.

5.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte (one against another)

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A New York Times interview featuring the two stars of one against another expressed how much the actors hated each other. Roberts called Nolte “disgusting” and said that “it seems like he’s trying hard to make people really hate him.”

In response, Nolte said, “It’s not nice to call someone ‘gross.’ But they’re not a nice person. Everybody knows that.”

6.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert (The prince of rap in Bel-Air)

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At times, Janet Hubert felt tortured on the set of The prince of rap in Bel-Air. She tried very hard to get along with Will Smith as her fame and his ego grew. The situation became so unbearable for everyone that when the writers tried to cut Janet’s part, she left the series, forcing them to find someone else. The two recently reconciled, after not speaking to each other for 27 years.

7.

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano (sorceresses)

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rose McGowan’s character joined sorceresses to fill the void left by the departure of Shannen Doherty (which, apparently, was due to a fight with Alyssa Milano). In that sense, McGowan picked up right where Doherty left off. Though the two managed to work together, McGowan criticized Milano for making the work environment “toxic” in a 2020 Twitter exchange.

8.

Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore (Red planet)

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Tom Sizemore and Val Kilmer are two actors known for their great acting talents, but their attitudes are not that great. They both had a clash of egos on the set of Red planet. When Sizemore asked for a luxury elliptical to be sent to the set, Kilmer rebuked the actor and brought up the difference in what they were paid for the film. On another occasion, Sizemore threw a weight at Kilmer, and the two began to fight, leading everyone on set to decide that they had better record separately.

9.

Teri Hatcher and the entire cast of Desperate wives

Nbc/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Teri Hatcher thought she was the star of a series with four lead actresses, which obviously caused some problems. During a Vanity Fair photo shoot in 2005, Hatcher annoyed her co-stars by insisting that he be the center of her group photo and that she would be the first to choose her wardrobe. ABC tried to intervene on behalf of the other women, but in the end, Hatcher got what she wanted.

10.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland (24)

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Kiefer Sutherland made him feel so bad on the set of 24 that he thought to quit acting forever.

“I did 24; it was a lousy experience. I hated every moment of it,” Prinze told ABC News. “Kiefer was the most unprofessional guy in the world. It’s not that I’m talking behind his back; the truth he would say it to his face. I think everyone who has worked with him has said that.”

eleven.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush (rebel brothers)

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Sophia Bush tried to stay professional after she and Chad Michael Murray split, mostly because they remained occasional love interests on rebel brothers. However, Bush said that in order to increase the audience, the production delved into his personal life to create more love drama between them on screen. He called that attitude ‘opportunistic and ugly’.

12.

Naya Rivera and Lea Michele (glee)

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

It is said that Rachel Berry and Santana López went from being friends to enemies, but the truth was the other way around.

“As the series progressed, that friendship got worse, especially when Santana went from being a supporting character to a much bigger character with more screen time,” Rivera revealed in his memoir. She claimed that she and Michele did not speak to each other during the entire sixth season.

13.

America Ferrera and Lindsay Lohan (I am Betty the Ugly one)

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan’s character was supposed to last longer in Ugly Betty, but was cut short because of how much he clashed with star America Ferrera. Not only did they not take her away, but Lohan trashed her dressing room and used to leave cropped photos of her on set.

14.

Taylor Momsen and the team behind gossip-girl

L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

As Taylor Momsen grew up, she realized that she cared more about music than acting. This wouldn’t have been a problem if she hadn’t been immersed in the role of Jenny Humphrey in gossip-girl. He was running late, she was forgetting the lines and it was affecting the work of other actors.

fifteen.

Archie Panjabi and Julianna Margulies (the exemplary wife)

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

fans of the exemplary wife they knew something was up between actresses Archie Panjabi and Julianna Margulies because after the middle of season four, the actresses never shared a scene together. On the few occasions that their characters were together, the scenes were filmed separately and edited out. The reason for their fight has many theories and few facts, but what is known is that they could not even film their last scene together in 2015.

16.

Chevy Chase and Dan Harmon (Community)

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chevy Chase didn’t feel like filming his final scenes for season three, which led to Dan Harmon arranging for the entire crew to yell “fuck you” at him at the closing party in front of his family. As a result, Chase left a super rude voicemail for Harmon, who played it on his podcast. Harmon left during the show’s fourth season, but returned for seasons 5 and 6 and reportedly patched things up with Chase.

17.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson (Fast and furious)

Buddha Mendes / LatinContent via Getty Images

Rumors indicate that Dwayne Johnson and his other projects caused delays on the set of Fast and furious, which frustrated his co-stars. Vin Diesel, in particular, was upset and ended up leaving the series.

18.

Emma Kenney and Emmy Rossum (no shame)

Jason Laveris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum’s departure from no shame It was a big surprise for the fans, but apparently no one on set missed her. They all said that Rossum’s behavior was too ugly. Emma Kinney said Rossum’s departure made the set “a more positive place”.

19.

Wesley Snipes and the cast of Blade: Trinity

Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

the set of Blade: Trinity It was an awkward place for the cast and crew, as Wesley Snipes didn’t care and didn’t put much effort into it. Other characters had to supply his dialogues because sometimes he didn’t want to speak and he only filmed the first scenes. After an argument with the director, she began to communicate with him through sticky notes.

twenty.

Thomas Gibson and the screenwriters at Criminal minds

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Gibson was one of the great stars of Criminal minds, so fans were surprised by his departure. Gibson was directing an episode when he fell out with a writer over creative differences. Gibson kicked the writer out and was suspended for two episodes; but then the situation got worse…until Gibson was fired. His character, Aaron Hotchner, was removed from the series.

Have we forgotten about your favorite fight? Leave us everything you know in the comments.

This post was translated from English.

