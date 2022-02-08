Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6412 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at 20.6693 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.31% or 6.4 cents, trading around 20.66 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5878 and a maximum of 20.6870 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693

HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

Banamex : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21

Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12

Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Monex: Buy: $20.22 – Sell: $21.22

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Inbursa: Purchase: $20.31 – Sale: $20.90

Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46

Exchange: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.11

Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,653.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.55 pesos, for $27.95 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

