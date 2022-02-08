Price of the dollar today February 8, peso advances in the session

Today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6232 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 5 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5757 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar compared to Friday’s record (20.6693). On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated slightly.

After a non-business day in which the Banxico did not meet, this Tuesday the local currency had a slight advance compared to the last report published on Friday. The markets remain waiting for the reports of consumer price increases to be made public, both in Mexico like in EU.

On the local scene, information has been published by the inegiincluding job creation data from the IMSS and the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity.

It also highlights the bond issued by the Mexican government that is expressed in euros and has a term of 8 years, detailing the level of the coupon rate and the implications surrounding this measure.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6172 – Sell: $20.6172

: Buy $20.6172 – Sell: $20.6172 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09

: Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.88 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.23 – Sell: $21.23

Buy: $20.23 – Sell: $21.23 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.21

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.21 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1220 – Sale: $21.1325

Purchase: $20.1220 – Sale: $21.1325 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 44,103.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.55 pesos, for $27.94 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

