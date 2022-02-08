Price of the dollar today February 7, thus the exchange rate

Today, Monday, February 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5995 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso remains unchanged against the spot interbank dollar to stand at 20.6693, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico. On this day, the exchange rate was maintained.

On a day that the Bank of Mexico did not meet because it was a non-working day in commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the promulgation of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which was moved from last February 5 to this Monday, the foreign exchange markets operated as usual. leaving in this way the local exchange rate against the North American currency.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693

: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.15

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.15 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $20.0931 – Sale: $21.1036

Purchase: $20.0931 – Sale: $21.1036 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1226 – Sale: $21.1331

Purchase: $20.1226 – Sale: $21.1331 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,891.9 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, this is how the exchange rate dawned

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.56 pesos, for $27.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.